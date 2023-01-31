PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the second year Gulf Coast is teaming with Visit Panama City Beach to host a College Baseball Classic at Publix Sports Park. 16 teams, including Gulf Coast Chipola and Northwest Florida, set to compete in three days of high level junior college competition. In fact the field of 16 teams includes a dozen ranked inside Perfect Game USA’s top 50. 9 of the 12 are inside the top 25 and four teams are top ten in those rankings. McLennan, out of Waco, Texas, and the Commodores both practicing early Thursday afternoon. We spoke with the head coaches of both about this event, starting with Gulf Coast’s Tyler Younger. He says this elite event made possible by the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, making it more than just a baseball tournament!

