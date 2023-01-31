ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WMBB

Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dangerous Beaches List

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Crime in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast set to co-host Visit Panama City Beach College Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the second year Gulf Coast is teaming with Visit Panama City Beach to host a College Baseball Classic at Publix Sports Park. 16 teams, including Gulf Coast Chipola and Northwest Florida, set to compete in three days of high level junior college competition. In fact the field of 16 teams includes a dozen ranked inside Perfect Game USA’s top 50. 9 of the 12 are inside the top 25 and four teams are top ten in those rankings. McLennan, out of Waco, Texas, and the Commodores both practicing early Thursday afternoon. We spoke with the head coaches of both about this event, starting with Gulf Coast’s Tyler Younger. He says this elite event made possible by the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, making it more than just a baseball tournament!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach Master Plan

United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work. Election Day is around the corner - and there are big races on the ballot in Lynn Haven. Some well-known political players are vying for new positions in the city.
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Special Election

LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Meet Ellie the forever puppy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
BAY COUNTY, FL

