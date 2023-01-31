Read full article on original website
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Dangerous Beaches List
Rain moves through tonight into Friday morning with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon. Walton County's only hospital - is now celebrating 20 years in operation. The trial wrapped up against a transient man accused of killing another man more than two years ago. Prosecutors say he then buried the body in Panama City Beach.
Crime in Panama City Beach
The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
Gulf Coast set to co-host Visit Panama City Beach College Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the second year Gulf Coast is teaming with Visit Panama City Beach to host a College Baseball Classic at Publix Sports Park. 16 teams, including Gulf Coast Chipola and Northwest Florida, set to compete in three days of high level junior college competition. In fact the field of 16 teams includes a dozen ranked inside Perfect Game USA’s top 50. 9 of the 12 are inside the top 25 and four teams are top ten in those rankings. McLennan, out of Waco, Texas, and the Commodores both practicing early Thursday afternoon. We spoke with the head coaches of both about this event, starting with Gulf Coast’s Tyler Younger. He says this elite event made possible by the TDC and Visit Panama City Beach, making it more than just a baseball tournament!
Mexico Beach Master Plan
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
After surprise retirement Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks to News 13
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After his surprise announcement that he plans to retire early Bay District Superintendent Bill Husfelt sat down with News 13 for an exclusive interview. We asked him about his decision, some of the controversies he’s encountered during his career and more. The entire interview is here.
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
Lynn Haven Special Election
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
Crestview council approves naming new East-West Connector as “Fallen Heroes Way”
In January, the Crestview City Council met to discuss several items on their agenda, including the naming of the new East-West Connector Road project. The approximately 3-mile long roadway connects the Arena Road section of the southwest Crestview Bypass to Highway 85 at Physicians Drive. The City of Crestview invested...
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
Mexico Beach’s housing opportunities will soon expand
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Construction is paving the way to more accessible housing in Mexico Beach. “It’s under construction now,” Mike Kerrigan, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The St. Joe Company, said. “[It’s] nearing completion of 216 units. [They’re] one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.”
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
