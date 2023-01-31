Executive Director Jim Nagy, NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile kick off Senior Bowl Week

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl committee including NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile kicked off the week with a welcome reception at the Battle House Monday night.

Nagy caught up with Sports Director Simone Eli at the event and spoke about his emotions and feelings as the Senior Bowl has finally arrived.

“I’m feeling great,” said Nagy. “The players are all here and there is a sunny forecast for Saturday, so I’m good.”

Nagy mentioned how Tuesday’s opening practice will make it “real” and shared a message with this year’s players participating in the “huge job interview.”

“Right now, they’re [the players] here, but they’re not in their pads,” said Nagy. “Just a lot of competition, I mean these guys are here for huge job interviews. We all know, but just compete. Just run around and take their coaching and impress the NFL guys and help your draft stock.”

Practices begin Tuesday and run through Thursday at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. They are open the public and are held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Mobile native and former Vigor High School star Robert Brazile, the lone NFL Hall of Famer from the Port City, also spoke with Eli.

“You know I grew up here,” said Brazile. “My dad worked the Senior Bowl for years and years. And he tried to make me go to the game with him. I just told my dad ‘no no no no no’ I want to play in that game and when I got the opportunity to get that invitation from the Senior Bowl along with my roommate Walter Payton, we came here and had a lot of fun. “

Nagy mentioned how Brazile has been a “constant presence” for the Senior Bowl and how much he is appreciated.

“You know, we’ve got all these baseball hall of famers and all these NFL players, but Robert is the only pro football hall of famer,” said Nagy. “And his parents, they’ve been senior bowl committee members for like 50 or 60 years, so they’re [the Braziles] a big part of it.”

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network. Purchase a ticket online . There will be tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox’ and the Senior Bowl Team Walk ahead of kickoff.

