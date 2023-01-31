Read full article on original website
Florida's school voucher bill could cost taxpayers $4 billion
A bill now making its way through the Florida Legislature would massively expand the eligibility for school vouchers. But one group is saying it would cost taxpayers $4 billion. The proposal — called House Bill 1 — would mean basically everyone would be eligible for Florida Empowerment Scholarship vouchers, which...
DeSantis unveils a $115 billion budget proposal for Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to increase state spending on education, road projects and sales tax exemptions in the coming year. At the State Capitol on Wednesday, DeSantis unveiled a $115 billion budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which starts on July 1. When lawmakers meet this spring, they’ll pass a budget that will eventually end up before the governor.
Florida State's Institute of Politics is in DeSantis's higher ed reform plans
Florida State University's Institute of Politics was created by the legislature in 2020 through a million-dollar appropriation. It was modeled after the James Madison Center at Princeton which promotes "advancing the understanding and appreciation of American ideals and institutions." Right now the FSU IOP conducts some public policy polling and...
As human traffickers develop new techniques, so must those who try to stop them
For the past seven years, calls from Florida to the National Human Trafficking Hotline have increased. That has coincided with the state’s efforts to raise awareness and combat the issue. This week marked the end of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Jamie Rosseland is a trafficking survivor who now...
2022 ranks as Florida’s 5th warmest year on record
Florida’s climate hit a new record in 2022. According to NOAA, last year marked the 5th hottest year in the state’s recorded history. An unusually warm January followed in the new year, with most weather stations in Florida trending three or four degrees above normal in the past month.
