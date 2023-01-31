Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet super-friendly senior Max
Max is an older fellow, at least 7, and is definitely loves being with people. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location
In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
KTVZ
Country superstar Chris Stapleton plans Bend concert this summer
The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.
KTVZ
New Bend doggy day care picks up your furry friend on school bus for off-leash hikes, overnight boarding
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new dog day care service will pick your pooch up and take them to a 20-acre ranch for off-leash hikes, using a bright yellow school bus as their mode of travel. Lucky Dog Adventures is located in Tumalo, serving primarily the Bend area. The business...
KTVZ
One Class at a Time: Madras third-grade teacher is recognized
Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
KTVZ
Touchmark adds The Alexander in Bend to its family of retirement communities
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Seniors living throughout Central Oregon now have a Touchmark retirement community on both the east and west sides of Bend. Effective Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Alexander will be known as Touchmark at Pilot Butte, joining Touchmark’s existing Bend community that has been serving the area since 2003.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
KTVZ
Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide
The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
centraloregondaily.com
Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners
Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
tmpresale.com
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
KTVZ
SW Bend neighbors voice concerns over proposed Tetherow-area subdivision, city hearings officer
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several neighbors and Tetherow residents voiced their concerns with a proposed subdivision in southwest Bend -- and the hearings officer presiding over the matter -- at a hearing Thursday at City Hall. City Hearings Officer Greg Frank told those at the hearing, "My employment is to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
KTVZ
Foes of disputed SE Bend gas station expected to fill City Hall as councilors decide whether to hear appeal
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors are likely to face a full council chambers Wednesday night as they decide whether to hear an appeal filed by opponents of a proposed gas station at the corner of Brosterhous and Murphy roads. In recent days, the opponents have voiced louder frustration...
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
KTVZ
Four Redmond seniors commit to play college football
Chad Spitz, Kyle Littlejohn and Nathan Wachs will attend Eastern Oregon, while Brogan Halsey committed to College of The Siskiyous. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know him? Deputies looking for Terrebonne market theft suspect
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who they say has been involved in a number of thefts from Ferguson’s Market in Terrebonne. The sheriff’s office released a surveillance photo of the man. They say he has arrived at the store...
