ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Meet super-friendly senior Max

Max is an older fellow, at least 7, and is definitely loves being with people. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location

In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
KTVZ

Country superstar Chris Stapleton plans Bend concert this summer

The parade of Bend concert announcements continued Thursday, as country music superstar Chris Stapleton will bring his All American Road Show to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 16, his only Oregon stop. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and an online presale the previous day.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

One Class at a Time: Madras third-grade teacher is recognized

Madras Elementary School third-grade teacher Emily Newman knows how tough it is for teachers. She gets $500 to help with her classroom. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

Touchmark adds The Alexander in Bend to its family of retirement communities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Seniors living throughout Central Oregon now have a Touchmark retirement community on both the east and west sides of Bend. Effective Wednesday, Feb. 1, The Alexander will be known as Touchmark at Pilot Butte, joining Touchmark’s existing Bend community that has been serving the area since 2003.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: 16 – count ’em! – puppies await loving homes at BrightSide

The plural in the name of our 'Furry Friends' segment was never more fitting than this Friday, as Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center has 16 puppies waiting for new, loving homes. They're all about 3-4 months old, vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Also, please be aware the facility is closed for renovations, but will be back to normal schedule by the first week of February.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners

Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business

A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire

It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase

MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Four Redmond seniors commit to play college football

Chad Spitz, Kyle Littlejohn and Nathan Wachs will attend Eastern Oregon, while Brogan Halsey committed to College of The Siskiyous. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet

A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy