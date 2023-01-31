ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up.
HAWAII STATE
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
KITV.com

Maui firefighter critically injured shows movement, opens eyes, family says

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of a Maui firefighter fighting for his life after getting swept into a storm drain, said he's showing promising signs of recovery. According to a website for 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, he remains on a ventilator, but moved his foot, opened his eyes, and even gave a thumbs up on Thursday.
KIHEI, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui mayor visits site of diesel fuel spill at Haleakala

HALEAKALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. visited the site of the diesel oil spill Thursday at the summit of Haleakalā. In coordination with the Space Force, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Mayor Bissen and his executive team viewed the impacted site and receive an overview of the incident from Space Force personnel.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Winter weather advisory issued for summits of Maunakea, Mauna Loa on Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter weather advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mid-level moisture is expected to bring light snow accumulations with gusty winds mainly through Tuesday evening, with snow showers and winds tapering off by tonight.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday

Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods

Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island was on "flood watch" as the storm rolled through. All precautions were canceled by Monday evening, with the exception of Kauaʻi — which...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE

