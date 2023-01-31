Read full article on original website
KING-5
Power outages possible during strong winds expected Friday in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changes Friday as a frontal system brings widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The Seattle National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up.
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
KITV.com
Maui firefighter critically injured shows movement, opens eyes, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The family of a Maui firefighter fighting for his life after getting swept into a storm drain, said he's showing promising signs of recovery. According to a website for 24-year-old Treʻ Evans-Dumaran, he remains on a ventilator, but moved his foot, opened his eyes, and even gave a thumbs up on Thursday.
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in with light winds and spotty showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days as the island atmosphere remains moist and somewhat unstable. Skies will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could...
mauinow.com
3 days of downpours bring 23.61″ of rain to Puʻu Aliʻi, Molokaʻi, up to 15″ to parts of Maui
Crews on Maui continued to assess flooding and saturation from three days of heavy rainfall. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows rainfall from Jan. 27-30 was measured at 23.61 inches at Puʻu Aliʻi, Molokaʻi, and from 5 to 15 inches over parts of Maui. Baldwin...
KITV.com
Maui mayor visits site of diesel fuel spill at Haleakala
HALEAKALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. visited the site of the diesel oil spill Thursday at the summit of Haleakalā. In coordination with the Space Force, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Mayor Bissen and his executive team viewed the impacted site and receive an overview of the incident from Space Force personnel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News...
bigislandnow.com
Winter weather advisory issued for summits of Maunakea, Mauna Loa on Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter weather advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mid-level moisture is expected to bring light snow accumulations with gusty winds mainly through Tuesday evening, with snow showers and winds tapering off by tonight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods
Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island was on "flood watch" as the storm rolled through. All precautions were canceled by Monday evening, with the exception of Kauaʻi — which...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
KITV.com
Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
Hawaii under Flood Watches as several inches of rain soak the tropical islands
Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature still has something else in mind Monday as the islands continue to get hit with heavy rain and high winds to kick off the week.
KITV.com
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
