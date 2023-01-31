Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ismail Mashal: Taliban arrests Afghan professor who backed girls' education
A university professor in Afghanistan who is an outspoken critic of the Taliban's ban on education for women and girls has been arrested in Kabul. Prof Ismail Mashal was detained on Thursday while handing out free books. He rose to prominence after he tore up his academic records live on...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian threat growing, front line troops fear
Ukrainian troops on the front lines in the Donbas have told the BBC that Russian forces are "learning every day and changing their strategy" as they continue to gain ground around the heavily contested town of Bakhmut. But the soldiers also insisted that morale remains high, despite growing exhaustion after almost a year of war.
Archaeologists find 5,000-year-old tavern -- including food remains -- in Iraq
Eating out seems to have been as popular 5,000 years ago as it is today, with archaeologists in Iraq uncovering an ancient tavern dating back to 2,700 BCE.
BBC
Grays lorry deaths: Romanian man in court over 39 migrant deaths
A Romanian man has appeared in court facing manslaughter charges after the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found suffocated in a sealed lorry trailer. The victims, including 10 teenagers, were discovered in Essex in 2019. Marius Mihai Draghici is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful...
BBC
Murderer who went on run jailed for Tameside drugs turf war shooting
A man who went on the run for four years after murdering a father-of-two in a "drugs turf war" has been jailed. Luke Graham, 31, was shot in Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside in June 2018 as children played nearby, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Callum Halpin, 28 and from Manchester, was arrested...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia planning 24 February offensive, Ukrainian defence minister says
Ukraine's defence minister has said Russia is preparing a major new offensive, and warned that it could begin as soon as 24 February. Oleksii Reznikov said Moscow had amassed thousands of troops and could "try something" to mark the anniversary of the initial invasion last year. The attack would also...
China and Russia are as close as ever, and that's a problem for the US
When Antony Blinken makes an expected trip to Beijing in the coming days for what would be the first visit to China by a US secretary of state since 2018, he will be cutting a stark contrast to the scene in the Chinese capital one year earlier.
The Jewish Press
Russian Rocket Hits Synagogue in Ukraine
A Russian missile hit and damaged a synagogue in the Ukraine on Tuesday, according to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine. This is not the first time the Russians have damaged the Huliaipole synagogue. During Russian shelling in May 2022, the building’s windows were blown out and a wall was broken.
BBC
Chinese spy balloon over US is weather device says Beijing
An alleged spy balloon spotted over the US is a Chinese "civilian airship" which had deviated from its planned route, China says. US defence officials said they believed the balloon, seen above sensitive areas in recent days, was in fact a "high-altitude surveillance" device. But in a statement, China's foreign...
BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
US, Philippines agree to larger American military presence
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America’s military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.
BBC
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
BBC
Russian army officer admits: 'Our troops tortured Ukrainians'
Allegations of brutal interrogations, where Ukrainian men were shot and threatened with rape, have been made by a former Russian military officer. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior officer to speak openly, told the BBC in an exclusive interview Russia now sees him as a traitor and defector. At one site...
Comments / 0