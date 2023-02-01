ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek man remains missing after car found in Mercer County

A 79-year-old Beavercreek man remains missing after officials say his car was found several counties away on Tuesday.

Robert Hageman was last seen driving away from his residence on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

His 2005 Buick Lesabre was found in Mercer County Tuesday, but he was not located, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. In a post shared to social media, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said he car was found near the Overdrive on Us Route 127, just south of Siegrist-Jutte Road.

Hageman is a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, and 156 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Hageman has Dementia, and Law Enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Hageman’s location, please call 911 or contact the police department at 1-888-637-1113.

