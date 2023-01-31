Read full article on original website
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store
An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
Once and for All: Does Colorado Elevation Get You Drunker Faster?
Since your very first sip of beer or liquor, Coloradoans have been conditioned to believe that the state's elevation affects how much you can drink or at least how quickly you're a little tipsy, as compared to other, lower places across the U.S. Article after article about Colorado tourism touts...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
KDVR.com
Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies
A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days
Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
1,000 eagles visit Colorado: Here's how to spot them and where to look
An eagle migration combined with frigid weather has greatly increased the likelihood that Coloradans will be able to spot bald eagles over the next couple weeks – if they know where to look. Each year, from November to March, more than 1,000 bald eagles migrate to the state, joining...
Colorado Ranks Pretty High For Singles. What Are The Reasons?
It's almost "single's awareness month" around Colorado, and according to this new survey, our state ranks pretty high for single folks. Why is Colorado so good for single people?. Colorado Ranks High For Singles. I've been married for almost 10 years so I'm not too familiar with the current singles...
After saving 11 lives on frigid Colorado lake, two park rangers awarded
When a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo last May, the lives of 13 were put at risk. Thanks to heroic acts by responding park rangers, 11 of those individuals survived. Park rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon have each been given a 'Life Saving Award' for their actions at Lake Pueblo State Park on May 29, 2022.
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
Random Classic Photos Of Grand Junction Colorado Having Fun
Here comes another round of cool surprises. Enjoy 22 Robert Grant photos, selected completely at random, showcasing Grand Junction and Western Colorado folks simply having fun. This gallery includes everything from balloon rallies, boating, horseback riding, bicycle racing, or families spending time together. What Do I Mean by 'Random'?. My...
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
7 Things to Consider Before Committing to Backyard Chickens in Colorado
There are a lot of chickens living in the backyards of city houses in Colorado. A lot more people have been considering this adventure with the current high cost of eggs at the grocery store. We have kept around 10 chickens for almost 3 years. 1. The Initial Setup is...
Man Reads Real Reviews From Disgruntled Colorado Tourists in Funny TikTok Series
Some people just don't get Colorado.
The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado
Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
