OutThere Colorado

'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store

An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
BOULDER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado

For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
BOND, CO
KDVR.com

Teen girl hit crossing East Colfax dies

A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. A 15-year-old girl crossing East Colfax Avenue died from her injuries, while another boy was hurt but is expected to survive. Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase.
ESTES PARK, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days

Yes. It's all true. There is a dead and frozen grandpa high above Nederland, Colorado at about 8,232 feet. He has rested here cryogenically frozen in a shed since about 1993. Colorado's Frozen Dead Guy Days began in 2002 as a tribute to this strange and bizarre occurrence, and it has since turned into a fun way to celebrate winter in the Centennial State.
NEDERLAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces

The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ranchers to be compensated up to $8,000 for each head lost to wolf depredation, CPW says

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is coming to Rifle next week to discuss and collect public feedback over the state’s contentious plan to restore gray wolves in its ecosystem. The meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado Mountain College Rifle, 3695 Airport Road. Anyone who can’t attend the meeting in-person but are interested in making a public comment can fill out a form online, at engagecpw.org. The deadline for filling out and submitting this public comment document is Feb. 22.
RIFLE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

The Dumbest Criminals in Colorado

Who doesn't love a good 'stupid criminal' story? I know I do, and I'd be willing to bet that you do, too. There's no shame in it. Honestly, finding amusement when somebody fails hilariously while committing a crime is likely the only entertainment that we all have in common, these days. They're easy to find, too, even out here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs

There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
COLORADO STATE
