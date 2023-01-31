Read full article on original website
TNF Week 7: Hermantown, Moose Lake and Proctor add home wins while Northern Stars tie with Elk River
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 7 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four featured games in the Northland. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
UMD Softball ready to build on last years 39 win season
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Believe it or not, we are just one more sleep away from opening day for UMD softball. For head coach Lynn Anderson her first year was a good one, a 39-win season including a 22–8 conference record, but a couple of one-run losses in the NSIC Tournament knocked the Bulldogs out of any further postseason play.
Proctor collects close win over Cloquet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor Rails hosted the Cloquet Lumberjacks on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle, but in the end the home team prevailed winning 54-50 over the Lumberjacks. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
UMD Football welcomes 32 new faces to 2023 Bulldog roster
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when High School seniors solidify their new home away from home at the next level in college athletics. For Curt Wiese and the UMD football team, they signed 32 new faces to their 2023 roster. In the group...
Change in Beargrease 120, Junior 120 results
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Officials for the Beargrease 120 have confirmed a mistake in the originally announced results for the race. Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, had originally been announced as the second-place finisher for the event. It has now been determined that Turman “accidentally took a wrong...
City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Hibbing
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s law for February is the “The Rules for Roundabouts.” Crash data shows that roundabouts are safer for drivers as there are fewer head-on and left-turn collisions. The agency adds that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90%. State law requires drivers to yield to the right of way and also give space to trucks and other oversized vehicles. Bicyclists can either use the sidewalk or traffic lanes when navigating a roundabout.
City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
Duluth native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard
MILLINGTON, TN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Constructionman Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate joined the Navy six months ago. Now, he serves as a U.S....
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season. The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because “above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases,” the agenda item read.
Duluth City Councilor Noah Hobbs to not seek reelection in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth At-Large City Councilor Noah Hobbs has announced he will not seek re-election. Hobbs was appointed to fill Derek Medved’s vacated council seat in 2022. He promised to not seek re-election when he was going through the appointment process. Hobbs was elected to...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
Duluth business leaders gather to talk about public safety
DULUTH, MN. -- Business leaders from Duluth’s downtown corridor gathered Thursday at Pier B resort for Downtown Duluth’s first “Lunch at the Pier.”. This meeting focused on public safety. “This is really an opportunity for the community in town to get to meet [the Police Chief] and...
Gov. Walz visits Duluth to promote education budget
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz stopped in Duluth Wednesday to promote the education portion of his budget proposal. The Governor touted his budget proposal at Laura MacArthur Elementary School, where he visited a classroom and talked with local leaders and educators. “My message to people of...
