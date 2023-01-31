Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.

