Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Ruslan Iskhakov Added to AHL All-Star Classic
Ruslan Iskhakov is tied for third among all AHL rookies in scoring (31 points) The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders forward Ruslan Iskhakov has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank, to be held this Sunday and Monday, February 5-6, in Laval, Que. He will join Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Samuel Bolduc.
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
NHL Stars from Winnipeg, Colorado, Dallas Describe What It's Like to Play Against the Predators All-Star Goaltender. To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will...
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
NHL
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
All-Star blog: Matthew Tkachuk
Panthers forward hints at bringing props, 'Florida vibe' to breakaway challenge. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his first installment, he talks about being selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) in his first season with the host team and playing alongside his brother, Brady of the Ottawa Senators, his impressions of the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival for the fans and his plans for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3
It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward reflects on 'pinch-me moment' of 1st appearance at event, seeing ex-teammate Ovechkin. Jamie talks with Chandler Stephenson about being called up for his first All-Star Game appearance. 04:04 • February 2, 2023. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda...
NHL
Hurricanes rally for OT victory after Kings blow 3-goal lead in 3rd
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored on the power play with 54 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Aho one-timed a pass from Brent Burns in the right face-off circle to extend his...
NHL
NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media
NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NHL
Prospect Ryan Ufko Continues Growth After Impactful World Juniors Play
Preds Assistant GM Jeff Kealty, Defense Development Coach Rob Scuderi Talk Young Blueliner's Continued Development. Stay in the moment and don't get rattled. That is how Nashville Predators prospect Ryan Ufko, selected in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, has handled himself both on and off the ice as he continues to navigate his hockey career and the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0