Panthers forward hints at bringing props, 'Florida vibe' to breakaway challenge. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his first installment, he talks about being selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) in his first season with the host team and playing alongside his brother, Brady of the Ottawa Senators, his impressions of the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival for the fans and his plans for the Great Clips NHL Breakaway Challenge at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

20 HOURS AGO