Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At the Age of 68
In a post on Facebook and Twitter, Hacksaw Jim Duggan announced that Lanny Poffo, better known as The Genius in the WWF, has passed away at the age of 68. Duggan wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Note On Rumored Lineup For This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
At this time, only three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The other confirmed bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title and Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the rest of the rumored card, including which matches are ‘locked in’ at this point. Those matches include:
Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, AEW Dynamite was down in both viewership and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show brought in 901,000 viewers and an 0.31 rating (401,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s episode, including each quarter-hour.
Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.31.23
It is Tuesday Night and you know what that means! We’re back to recap this weeks episode of AEW Dark. Tonight we have 9 matches on the card and we’re back in Orlando for the studio style taping. We’ve got Top Flight, AR Fox, Yuka Sakazaki and the always impressive Konosuke Takeshita advertised for tonight’s episode. A pretty decent lineup, particularly for me as I’m a fan of all mentioned. Let’s get to it and see how they deliver!
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Ric Flair Says Everything Is Clicking For WWE Right Now
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair praised the current WWE product and said that everything is clicking right now for the company. He also threw some shade at AEW, saying that he doesn’t hear anyone talking about it. Here are highlights:
Update On Why Keith Lee Has Been Absent From AEW TV
Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television in recent weeks after being attacked by Swerve Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has only been gone from TV to sell having a cinder block crushed on his chest. He is set to be back soon to get revenge on Strickland.
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
Jim Duggan Recalls Bobby Heenan Wanting Him to Use an Eagle for His Gimmick
– During a recent AdFreeShows watch along for the original 1988 Royal Rumble, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan shared some stories about his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jim Duggan on his character going a more cartoonish route: “I think as my career went on, the...
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Would Step Down From WWE If It’s In Shareholders’ Best Interest
Nick Khan says that if it is in the best interests of WWE’s shareholders, Vince McMahon would step down following a potential sale. On Thursday’s Q4 earnings call, Khan fielded questions about a possible sale or other opportunity and talked about what WWE is looking for in a partner as well as the potential for McMahon, who returned to the WWE board of directors in January, to step down after such a deal is executed. You can see highlights below per Fightful:
Konnan Thinks Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE For Hollywood
In the latest episode of his Keepin’ it 100 podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan said he believes that Karrion Kross will eventually make the leap from WWE to Hollywood and acting. He said: “[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business. When I met him, he...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Wrestlemania 39
While Wrestlemania 39 isn’t until April, the opening betting lines are already available for the show’s two announced matches. The odds were sent to us via BetOnline:. Charlotte Flair (c) +300 (3/1)
Trios Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a Trios Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s. * AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy. *...
Pantoja’s Top 100 Matches Of 2022 (#20-11)
20. IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay [c] vs. Tetsuya Naito – NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka. Tetsuya Naito’s laid back attitude is a perfect foil to aggressive villain Will Ospreay. Ospreay tried to match him early, even stealing his signature pose but it takes more than that to get into Naito’s head. Naito also went after the neck, which made sense given Ospreay’s history there. It’s cool that Will can do his fancy, eye-catching moves but the simple whip he did into the guardrail was the kind of stuff I love. He did it with such aggression that it looked violent and felt worse for Naito than any Oscutter ever could. The segment with Ospreay in full control was fine, especially since he kept up the violent streak. I appreciated that a lot of big offensive chances for Ospreay were cut off because his neck would flare up. He did a really good job of selling. The neckbreaker onto the floor sounded sick and commentary’s “ewww” reaction was spot-on. The champ was out of it afterward and looked out on his feet several times. Will did the LAND ON MY FEET ON A RANA spot smoother than he often does. As usual, I didn’t love the closing stretch here because so many from New Japan feel so similar and Will’s neck didn’t both him as much here. He won with Stormbreaker in 30:17 in what was Will’s best singles match in a long time. Same for Naito who hasn’t been on his game over the past two years. [****½]
World Title Eliminator & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced matches, including a World Championship Eliminator match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny. * AEW World Tag Team Championship...
Biography for Late WWE Superstar Adrian Adonis Coming Out Next Month
– A new biography is in the works for late former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion Adrian Adonis, who passed away in a car accident in Canada in 1988. The new biography, Flowers for Adrian, is written by John Ellul and will be available on March 23 for Kindle EBook. Here’s the official description (via PWInsider:
