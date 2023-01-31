ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 4

Related
osceolaiowa.com

Vehicular homicide trial date to be moved

The case of State of Iowa v. Tyson Scott Nall is likely to see a new trial date, following a request for continuance. Originally, Nall was set to go to jury trial Oct. 3, 2022. An order for continuance was filed in August, and the trial date was moved to Feb. 6, 2023. According to the paperwork filed Jan. 23, the Feb. 6 trial date has been continued until further notice. District judge Patrick Greenwood signed off on the order for continuance, directing counsel for the parties to consult with Rural Case Coordinator Alissa Bowman to select a new trial date and to submit a proposed scheduling order. Parties had until 10 a.m., Feb. 2 to complete the request. A waiver of speedy trial was filed Jan. 26.
MURRAY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning

A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
lmgraphic.com

North Iowa girls employed at Iowa State Capitol

These three North Iowa girls are all employed at the Iowa State Capitol (left to right): Alex Byrnes, 2016 Osage graduate, Governor’s Public Relations Advisor; Kelsie Willert, 2016 St. Ansgar graduate, State of Iowa Capitol Tour Guide; and Morgan Fritz, 2018 Lake Mills graduate, Lieutenant Governor’s Executive Assistant.
IOWA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
WELLSBURG, IA
97X

Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]

A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New program provides court date text reminders

A new program will send text reminders of upcoming court dates and payment plan due dates to Iowans. The free program is provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch for defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses and other interested parties. You can receive reminders a week before, three days before and one day before...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy