Read full article on original website
Related
osceolaiowa.com
Vehicular homicide trial date to be moved
The case of State of Iowa v. Tyson Scott Nall is likely to see a new trial date, following a request for continuance. Originally, Nall was set to go to jury trial Oct. 3, 2022. An order for continuance was filed in August, and the trial date was moved to Feb. 6, 2023. According to the paperwork filed Jan. 23, the Feb. 6 trial date has been continued until further notice. District judge Patrick Greenwood signed off on the order for continuance, directing counsel for the parties to consult with Rural Case Coordinator Alissa Bowman to select a new trial date and to submit a proposed scheduling order. Parties had until 10 a.m., Feb. 2 to complete the request. A waiver of speedy trial was filed Jan. 26.
An Iowa teen was arrested after sharing a fake cancer journey on social media to steal $37,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, said police
A subsequent search of Russo's residence apparently turned up an IV pole with a feeding pump as well as a wig.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. In addition to the warning, Dr. Nicholas Kuiper, a Newton physician who once practiced general surgery in Grinnell, Waterloo and Carroll, has had […] The post Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
WOWT
Nebraska woman accused of having illegal abortion has trial pushed back again
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of having an illegal abortion has her trial pushed back. Celeste Burgess’ trial has been pushed back again, this time to May 8, 2023. Her previous trial dates were Nov. 14, 2022; Jan. 10, 2023; and March 13, 2023. Burgess is...
KCCI.com
Oklahoma parent has scary warning after nearly losing 6-year-old son to strep throat
An Oklahoma parent has a scary warning after nearly losing their 6-year-old son to strep throat. The boy’s prescribed antibiotics didn’t kill the infection and it spread. Wrigley is 6 years old, a big brother, loves video games and is named after his dad’s favorite baseball team.
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
KCCI.com
Iowans could be banned from suing trucking companies for 'direct negligence' under proposed bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa trucking companies could see more protections if their drivers are involved in a serious crash. A bill being considered in the House would ban Iowans from suing trucking companies for "direct negligence." It would also put $1 million on non-economic damages if someone does...
lmgraphic.com
North Iowa girls employed at Iowa State Capitol
These three North Iowa girls are all employed at the Iowa State Capitol (left to right): Alex Byrnes, 2016 Osage graduate, Governor’s Public Relations Advisor; Kelsie Willert, 2016 St. Ansgar graduate, State of Iowa Capitol Tour Guide; and Morgan Fritz, 2018 Lake Mills graduate, Lieutenant Governor’s Executive Assistant.
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
rcreader.com
Iowa Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Donate Over $16,260 to Dementia Friendly Iowa
Pictured first row (left to right): Tyler Adams, Regan Slater, Lisa Davis-Cook, Shannon Aceto. Back Row (left to right): John Lageman, Kelsey Heckert, Scott Brown, Andrew Mertens, Brad Lint, Meghan Zimmerman (from Dementia Friendly Iowa), Erik Luthens, Erin Tucker, Devin Kelly, and Stuart Higgins. DES MOINES, IOWA (January 30, 2023)...
KCCI.com
Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
KCCI.com
New program provides court date text reminders
A new program will send text reminders of upcoming court dates and payment plan due dates to Iowans. The free program is provided by the Iowa Judicial Branch for defendants, plaintiffs, witnesses and other interested parties. You can receive reminders a week before, three days before and one day before...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
Comments / 4