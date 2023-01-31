Cardinals Drop Close One at Home

At Winlock

MULES 51, CARDINALS 40

Wahkiakum17 15 11 8 — 51

Winlock 8 14 9 9 — 40

Wahkiakum: McKinley 14, Kerstetter 7, Abdul-Kariem 4, Lafever 3

Winlock: Kelly 17, Peppers 10, Garcia 6, Geehan 5, Cardenas 2

The Winlock girls basketball team dropped its penultimate matchup of the regular season Monday, losing to Wahkiakum 51-40 in Egg Town.

“I am proud of our effort tonight,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “The first time we played Wahkiakum, they beat us by 47 points. The girls have come a long way since that game. I can not be more happy with their effort and growth this season.”

Wahkiakum got its separation in the first quarter, jumping out to a 17-8 lead. From there, the Cardinals did their best to claw back, playing things nearly even across the middle two quarters and getting the gap to as close as five in the fourth, before the Mules iced things at the line.

Kindyl Kelly led Winlock with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Kiya Peppers added 10 points. Adriana Garcia had six points, Natalia Cardenas had six rebounds, and Cali Geehan pitched in five points off the bench.

Winlock is slated to wrap things up on the road at Napavine on Wednesday.