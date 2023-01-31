ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterson: Iowa State loses 23-point second-half lead and the game at Texas Tech

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
LUBBOCK, Texas − Caleb Grill’s return to Iowa State’s lineup didn’t go exactly as planned Monday night. He had a wonderful shooting game. The only problem was that it came during Texas Tech’s first Big 12 victory.

Iowa State blew a 23-point lead with 12 minutes left in the second half, the meltdown leading to an 80-77 overtime loss. The Cyclones also lost a share of the conference lead heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Kansas at Hilton Coliseum.

Grill made 8-of-12 attempts from 3-point range. The rest of the Cyclones combined to shoot 1-of-15 from behind the arc.

More: Peterson: Iowa State's loss vs. Texas Tech was a meltdown that no one saw coming

Iowa State (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) struggled at times to solve Texas Tech's pressure defense and committed 17 turnovers, leading to 22 points. Texas Tech (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) committed 10 turnovers, which Iowa State converted into eight points. That 14-point differential was costly.

Free throws also were a big deal. Iowa State made just 12 of 21 (57%), while Tech attempted a lot more (37) at a much better rate (26 makes, for 70%).

Texas Tech closed within 62-51 with 7:22 to play in regulation after an 11-1 run in which Iowa State did nothing right. The Cyclones turned the ball over. The defense was absent. They missed shots. Suddenly, the Red Raiders became the aggressors.

More: Big 12 men’s basketball reset: A look at the league as it approaches the second half

And when Osun Osunniyi had the ball stolen, leading to a Tech dunk, Iowa State’s lead was just 63-56 with 6:00 to play. Iowa State was out of sync on both ends of the floor, to say the least.

The lead was 69-66 with 1:09 left and Iowa State had the ball. Gabe Kalscheur was fouled with 40 seconds left, made both free throws, and the Cyclones led 71-66. Texas Tech answered with a three-point basket from the deep corner, and that five-point Cyclones lead became just two points with 25 seconds to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f33Tc_0kWvfUcZ00

An inbounds play in which the ball went out of bounds had to be reviewed with 23 seconds to play. Officials initially called it Iowa State’s ball, then reversed the decision and said it was off Grill.

That meant Texas Tech had the ball under its basket. Iowa State’s Osun Osunniyi committed a foul, and the Red Raiders answered with two game-tying free throws with 21 seconds remaining.

Kalscheur missed a shot at the horn, sending the game into overtime.

Texas Tech scored the first basket of the overtime, giving the Red Raiders their first lead of the game. Kalscheur’s tough layup returned the lead to Iowa State, and the Cyclones could have improved that advantage had Tamin Lipsey and Robert Jones connected on a pick-and-roll.

Kalscheur went to the line with 1:07 left in the overtime, shooting three free throws with his team trailing by a point. He made one, and the game was tied at 77. Then with 42 seconds left, Texas Tech made one of two free throws for a 78-77 advantage.

Grill missed an off-balance three-pointer from the corner. Lipsey got his fifth foul, and with 19 seconds to play, Texas Tech made two free throws, and had a three-point lead.

Grill and Jaren Holmes both missed well-defended off-balance shots in an attempt to tie the score. The Cyclones left the floor with a frustrating loss.

Grill led the Cyclones with 24 points. Kalscheur added 19 points but needed 19 shots to get it (he was 0-for-6 from 3-point range). Lipsey also was in double figures with 11.

Kevin Obanor led Tech with 24 points. He shot 15 free throws and made 11 of them. Obanor also had a game-high 13 rebounds. The Red Raiders' 23-point comeback was the largest in program history.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson is in his 51st year writing sports for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter @RandyPete

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Peterson: Iowa State loses 23-point second-half lead and the game at Texas Tech

