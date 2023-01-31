ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

channel1450.com

LLCC Women’s Basketball Take Down Lakeland in Midweek Match Up

The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.
LINCOLN, IL
channel1450.com

Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play

Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
WCIA

Illini basketball players team up with Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a pair of new faces to Champaign County Crime Stoppers, two people you may see on your TV regularly. Illini basketball players Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. They’re filling new shoes and working to fight crime with Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a new […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

New name for football stadium?

The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
walls102.com

Injured bald eagle rescued from Starved Rock finds new home with the Illinois Raptor Center

DECATUR – An eagle rescued from Starved Rock State Park is now in possession of the Illinois Raptor Center, and officials there say the bird is adapting very well. Last week, conservation police along with two citizens located and rescued an eagle at Starved Rock State Park. The Eagle was taken to Countryside Animal Hospital in Streator where vets discovered injuries that would prevent the bird from flying. The bird was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says he hopes to have the eagle permanently on board.
DECATUR, IL
100.7 WITL

Black House For Sale in the Midwest is a Gothic Dream [GALLERY]

Watch out, Addams Family, here comes a gorgeous black house for sale in the Midwest. Truly, this looks like a house the Wednesday Addams would want to live in, minus the cobwebs and spiders. This house for sale in Lincoln, Illinois is absolutely gorgeous and sophisticated while also being mysterious and perhaps a little bit spooky.
LINCOLN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

