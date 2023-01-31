Read full article on original website
Property Damage and Arrests in Atlanta Violence Community Comes Together to Rebuild and Address Underlying IssuescreteAtlanta, IL
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?Chibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, IL
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in IllinoisBryan DijkhuizenForsyth, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, IL
channel1450.com
LLCC Women’s Basketball Take Down Lakeland in Midweek Match Up
The Lincoln Land women’s team went on the road to take on the #7 ranked Lakeland Lakers. The Loggers jumped out early and lead wire to wire for the victory. Lincoln Land took a ten point lead into halftime and managed to never allow Lakeland to cut into the lead section until the final minute. Late in the fourth quarter the Loggers extended their lead to as much as 18 on their way to a hard fought road victory.
channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Pulls Away From Maroa-Forsyth To Stay Perfect In Sangamo Play
Not to look ahead..but Pleasant Plains will host PORTA in a huge girls basketball matchup next Wednesday evening. The Cardinals stayed perfect in Sangamo conference play on Thursday night when Maroa-Forsyth came to town with a 47-28 win in a game that was tied at 17 at halftime. Plains travels to Riverton on Monday before hosting undefeated PORTA next Wednesday.
Illinois middle school basketball team force to forfeit game due to bus troubles
There is outrage after a middle school basketball team from East St. Louis is forced to forfeit a state sectional playoff game after their bus broke down.
channel1450.com
Bullets Get Conference Road Win in Athens Over Warriors
The Williamsville Bullets traveled to Athens on Tuesday night for a Sangamo conference game and picked up the 57-32 victory. The Bullets were led by Jacob Finley and Jake Seman who both scored 11 points.
channel1450.com
New Berlin’s Offense Explodes In Fourth Quarter For Sangamo Win Over PORTA
Gavin Arthalony took over in the first quarter and PORTA built a big lead, but the Pretzels went on a 14-0 run to end the third quarter and start the fourth quarter. New Berlin beat PORTA 58-38 led by Ben Hermes’ 14 points at the Pretzel Dome on Tuesday night.
Illini basketball players team up with Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a pair of new faces to Champaign County Crime Stoppers, two people you may see on your TV regularly. Illini basketball players Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. They’re filling new shoes and working to fight crime with Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a new […]
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
capitolwolf.com
New name for football stadium?
The daughter of a Lanphier High School great is suggesting District 186 rename Memorial Stadium for her father. Ray Ramsey was not only a three-sport coach at Lanphier, but he was also a member of pro football’s Chicago Cardinals and pro basketball’s Baltimore Bullets. A District 186 committee...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
walls102.com
Injured bald eagle rescued from Starved Rock finds new home with the Illinois Raptor Center
DECATUR – An eagle rescued from Starved Rock State Park is now in possession of the Illinois Raptor Center, and officials there say the bird is adapting very well. Last week, conservation police along with two citizens located and rescued an eagle at Starved Rock State Park. The Eagle was taken to Countryside Animal Hospital in Streator where vets discovered injuries that would prevent the bird from flying. The bird was taken to the Illinois Raptor Center where Program Director Jacques Nuzzo says he hopes to have the eagle permanently on board.
Black House For Sale in the Midwest is a Gothic Dream [GALLERY]
Watch out, Addams Family, here comes a gorgeous black house for sale in the Midwest. Truly, this looks like a house the Wednesday Addams would want to live in, minus the cobwebs and spiders. This house for sale in Lincoln, Illinois is absolutely gorgeous and sophisticated while also being mysterious and perhaps a little bit spooky.
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
Decatur Police investigating shooting involving two teens
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
