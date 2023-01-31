ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
NORFOLK, VA
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
