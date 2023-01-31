Read full article on original website
Community airs concerns and suggestions 4 weeks after Richneck Elementary shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been almost four weeks since a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. Thursday night, people in Newport News came together to share thoughts and concerns with Mayor Phillip Jones. The topics ranged from high power bills to parking issues. But at...
Richneck principal wasn't informed of student having gun on campus, attorney says
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The attorney for the former principal of Richneck Elementary School said her client wasn't warned that a 6-year-old student had brought a gun on campus the day boy shot his teacher. Attorney Pamela Branch made a statement Thursday afternoon on behalf of Briana Foster-Newton, who...
Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday. Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster-Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't...
Tip line for Newport News Public School employees aims to create transparency
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In the weeks following the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Newport News Public School teachers and other employees have addressed the school board and administrators with concerns they say they've had for years. At the special school board meeting days after the shooting, teachers said...
Kempsville High employee arrested on domestic assault charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An employee with Kempsville High School was arrested on a charge of domestic simple assault, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Friday. In an email sent to parents of students, Principal Melissa George said the alleged assault didn't happen on school grounds...
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
'We will never stop searching for him' | The online search for Codi Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — The disappearance of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is a mystery looming over Hampton Roads and the rest of the country. The boy's father, Cory Bigsby, reported Codi missing on Jan. 31, 2021. Hampton police said Cory claimed he last saw his son around 2 a.m., but the boy had disappeared by 9 a.m.
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken. Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say Layton was 8 months...
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
Coast Guard holds what's expected to be final Spirit of Norfolk hearing
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, in what was expected to be the last day of public hearings on the fire that destroyed the Spirit of Norfolk, Capt. Samson Stevens gave his testimony. The former Coast Guard Commander of Sector Virginia told the investigation panel more about the firefighting efforts at...
'Snow' much fun: Enjoy the season with a Winter Carnival in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite the fact that Hampton Roads hasn't yet seen much of a winter wonderland this year, the city of Newport News still wants to celebrate. On February 4 from noon to 5 p.m., you can join Newport News Parks & Recreation for a day of "frozen" fun with their Winter Festival.
Man found not guilty of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2011 murder of an Old Dominion University student. Javon Doyle was found not guilty on 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Chris Cummings. Investigators said someone shot and...
Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing six families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice. The video obtained first by 13News Now is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims; some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
Judge downgrades charges for man accused of killing toddler in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge downgraded the charges for a man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old boy last August. Detectives who testified in a court hearing on Tuesday said Al McNeil told them on the night of the Aug. 10, 2022 shooting, his gun had fallen out of his pocket as he stood up from a chair in the kitchen and discharged, hitting 2-year-old Maize Moon.
