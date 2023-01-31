ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Habitat for Humanity Maui to host 25th anniversary gala

Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Second installment of Maui County real property tax bills due Feb. 21

The second installment payments of real property tax bills for Maui County property owners are due Feb. 21. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or the agents servicing their accounts. Property owners who pay their real property taxes directly and who have not received their real property...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala

HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Seabury Hall Craft Fair seeks crafters

For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their Makawao campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be a featured crafter at this year’s event, vendor applications are now available on the school’s website and are due by Friday, Feb. 17. More information including pricing, requirements, and a new layout for crafter booths are all online.
mauinow.com

Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state

Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.

