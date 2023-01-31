Read full article on original website
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
Proposed tourism carrying capacity study gets early support from Maui residents
Pointing to Haleakalā National Park, the road to Hāna and other visitor hotspots around Hawaiʻi, residents during a state hearing Thursday backed a plan to study tourism carrying capacity for Maui and other islands. The proposal would set aside $150,000 for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa...
Fundraiser Raises Support for Maui Firefighter Swept Into Ocean
A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised needed support for a firefighter in Maui who is critically injured after being swept into the ocean while responding to recent flood waters. The firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran, is currently hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Stormy weather to spread to west end of island chain
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow-moving surface trough near Maui County will support wet weather across most of the state the next couple of days, potentially spreading to Kauai Sunday night and Monday. Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance to the west will destabilize the atmosphere, supporting the development of heavy showers and thunderstorms, especially over windward areas. […]
Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation blesses new firetruck for Kahului Airport fleet
A blessing ceremony was held for a new Rescue firetruck at Kahului Airport on Thursday, Jan. 26. The name given to the truck is Kauakiaweopu‘uohala, which reflects the area where the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighters station sits. Kauakiawe is a high arching rain known to occur in the area.
Ohio firefighter helped save Maui firefighter’s life
The Maui firefighter injured during a storm remains in critical condition, but officials said he is showing promising signs of progress. We're also learning more about how Good Samaritans stepped up to help and continue to do so.
LIST: Maui County closures due to heavy rainfall, flooding
As Maui is experiencing heavy rainfall, the weather is prompting businesses and roads to temporarily close.
Maui firefighter critically injured in Kihei floodwaters slowly recovering, family says
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui County firefighter, who was swept away into a storm drain last week, remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement. Maui firefighter critically injured after being swept into storm drain by floodwaters. The county says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran is at the intensive...
Habitat for Humanity Maui to host 25th anniversary gala
Habitat for Humanity Maui will host their Silver Hammer Anniversary Gala on June 3 at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Funds raised during the gala go toward building and repairing homes for underserved residents in Maui County. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our...
Second installment of Maui County real property tax bills due Feb. 21
The second installment payments of real property tax bills for Maui County property owners are due Feb. 21. Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or the agents servicing their accounts. Property owners who pay their real property taxes directly and who have not received their real property...
Letters: Flooding, Kīhei roundabout, missing people, shared-solar, axis deer and more
County needs to work on drainage to prevent repeat flooded areas. For the second time in just over one year, the buildings and roads around the Shave Ice and ABC Store are completely flooded. I saw lots of public works teams cleaning up the last time in December 2021. These...
Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Space Force facility atop Haleakala
HALEAKALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 700 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled at the Maui Space Force Surveillance Complex on the summit of Haleakala, military officials said. The public was notified of the spill around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Space Force facility is described as a “strategically-located national asset” that collects...
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Kahului Airport Tram to be shut down next week
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation wants travelers to know that the passenger tram running between the consolidated rental facility and the airport lobby at Kahului Airport will be shut down for four days next week.
UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada
Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy. Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health. On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son...
‘Historic’ HUD package will send $3M to Maui and Kauaʻi to help curb homelessness
Maui and Kauaʻi are among two areas that will receive millions from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in a new $315-million effort to combat homelessness, according to an announcement today by Marcia L. Fudge, HUD secretary. The $315 million funding initiative announced today will support...
Seabury Hall Craft Fair seeks crafters
For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their Makawao campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To be a featured crafter at this year’s event, vendor applications are now available on the school’s website and are due by Friday, Feb. 17. More information including pricing, requirements, and a new layout for crafter booths are all online.
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
Update/Located: Maui police seek help to find Wailuku woman in custody complaint who took son and fled
UPDATE: MAILE/AMBER ALERT CANCELLED – BABY LOCATED. Nadira Rosado and her son have been located. Police say the baby, 3-month-old Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, is in good health. The Maile Amber Alert is canceled as of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. More here. Maile Amber Alert: missing/endangered...
Maui’s First Comprehensive Wound Care Clinic offers Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy
A new outpatient facility, Maui Memorial Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy, has opened, offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBO. The clinic features two state-of-the-art medical-grade HBO chambers, which are among only five in the entire state of Hawaiʻi.
