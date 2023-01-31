Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds with spotty heavy rain heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure center passing north of the islands on Friday will bring a return to moderate to breezy trade winds through the weekend. An upper level low will drift from west to east across the state this weekend producing wet weather trends, heavy rain at times, and a few thunderstorms.
First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible starting tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up. Rain prone conditions will move over the state Friday through Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to some islands, particularly Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds will increase during this time as well, with breezy conditions expected statewide by Saturday.
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Thursday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days, with the island atmosphere somewhat unstable. Low clouds will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening.
First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in with light winds and spotty showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days as the island atmosphere remains moist and somewhat unstable. Skies will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening. Trade winds may return by the end of the week, bringing clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas.
Power outages possible during strong winds expected Friday in western Washington
SEATTLE — The first couple days of February have been unusually quiet with mild temperatures, dry weather, sunshine, and light winds. That quickly changes Friday as a frontal system brings widespread lowland rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. The Seattle National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning...
More Snow Possible With Winter Weather Advisory For Hawaiʻi Summits
MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - Gusty winds and additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible this afternoon and evening. (BIVN) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits, where snow already covers the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The National...
Winter weather advisory issued for summits of Maunakea, Mauna Loa on Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter weather advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mid-level moisture is expected to bring light snow accumulations with gusty winds mainly through Tuesday evening, with snow showers and winds tapering off by tonight.
Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods
Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island was on "flood watch" as the storm rolled through. All precautions were canceled by Monday evening, with the exception of Kauaʻi — which...
Road reopened to traffic after main break in Waimalu
According to the Board of Water Supply, all eastbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Kaonohi Street and Pali Momi Street.
Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More heavy rains will move over the state Monday, forecasters say, raising the potential for flash flooding after a wet weekend that left the ground saturated in many island communities. Hawaii News Now has lifted its First Alert Weather Day declaration, but a flood watch remains in...
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
Hawaii under Flood Watches as several inches of rain soak the tropical islands
Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature still has something else in mind Monday as the islands continue to get hit with heavy rain and high winds to kick off the week.
Have you seen a honu recently? NOAA needs your help counting marked sea turtles
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA is asking for the public’s help in reporting honu sightings across the islands. The organization launched a new online survey for people to report sightings of sea turtles with white numbers and letters etched temporarily on their shells. Previously, sightings were reported through phone calls...
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama. MONDAY: A mainly dry...
Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Eleven Hawaii chefs and...
HNN News Brief (Feb. 3, 2023)
Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile. Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. 6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
