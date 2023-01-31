ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Spotty showers today, heavy rain possible starting tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up. Rain prone conditions will move over the state Friday through Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to some islands, particularly Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds will increase during this time as well, with breezy conditions expected statewide by Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days, with the island atmosphere somewhat unstable. Low clouds will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions moving in with light winds and spotty showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will prevail for the next couple of days as the island atmosphere remains moist and somewhat unstable. Skies will generally clear over the islands during the night and morning, with afternoon sea breezes leading to cloud and shower formation over island interiors. Some showers could be briefly heavy before diminishing by evening. Trade winds may return by the end of the week, bringing clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

More Snow Possible With Winter Weather Advisory For Hawaiʻi Summits

MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - Gusty winds and additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible this afternoon and evening. (BIVN) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits, where snow already covers the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. The National...
bigislandnow.com

Winter weather advisory issued for summits of Maunakea, Mauna Loa on Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter weather advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Mid-level moisture is expected to bring light snow accumulations with gusty winds mainly through Tuesday evening, with snow showers and winds tapering off by tonight.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods

Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island was on "flood watch" as the storm rolled through. All precautions were canceled by Monday evening, with the exception of Kauaʻi — which...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More heavy rains will move over the state Monday, forecasters say, raising the potential for flash flooding after a wet weekend that left the ground saturated in many island communities. Hawaii News Now has lifted its First Alert Weather Day declaration, but a flood watch remains in...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather

Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Have you seen a honu recently? NOAA needs your help counting marked sea turtles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA is asking for the public’s help in reporting honu sightings across the islands. The organization launched a new online survey for people to report sightings of sea turtles with white numbers and letters etched temporarily on their shells. Previously, sightings were reported through phone calls...
HAWAII STATE
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue tonight. Rain may be locally heavy at times. Some flooding is possible in parts of the state, but the best chance for any flooding issues would be between Highway 80 and I-10 in far Southern Alabama. MONDAY: A mainly dry...
ALABAMA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Feb. 3, 2023)

Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile. Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an effort to track the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, an insect capable of destroying thousands of coconut trees. 6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach

One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy