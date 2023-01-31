HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will allow for sea breeze development in most areas today. Shower coverage will remain highest near Kauai in closest proximity to a disturbance, although we should see an increase in sea breeze showers over the remainder of the state this afternoon as the airmass moistens up. Rain prone conditions will move over the state Friday through Saturday, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to some islands, particularly Kauai and Oahu. Trade winds will increase during this time as well, with breezy conditions expected statewide by Saturday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO