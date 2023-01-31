ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kings edge Timberwolves in overtime

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111.

Keegan Murray added 13 points and 13 rebounds and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings.

Lyles took over for Sabonis at center and helped the Kings put the game away in overtime.

Anthony Edwards had 33 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves to hit the 30-point mark for the fifth time in six games. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

