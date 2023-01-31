Royals re-sign Greinke for 2023 season

Roiy

KANSAS CITY–If you’re a Royals fan, the last few years of dismal and embarrassing play must make that 2015 world series feel like a century ago. But perhaps resigning a future hall of famer will help expedite your rebuild.

Cuz that’s exactly what Kansas City did Monday, when they inked Zack Greinke to a one-year deal to return to the ball club for the 2023 season.

While the financial terms of the agreement aren’t available, Greinke did earn $13 million last year with K.C. going 3-9 with a 3.68 era. Striking out 73 batters over 173 innings.

He did end up on the injured list two different times, but allowed 2 runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last summer.

With the 2009 Cy Young winner suiting up for his 20th year in the show, the hope is he’ll not only be more productive, but be a major mentor to burgening star pitcher Brady Singer and

the rest of the rotation to speed up the team’s road back to the fall classic.

