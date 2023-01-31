ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals re-sign Greinke for 2023 season

By Chris Pinson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWlmu_0kWvfFcu00

Roiy

KANSAS CITY–If you’re a Royals fan, the last few years of dismal and embarrassing play must make that 2015 world series feel like a century ago. But perhaps resigning a future hall of famer will help expedite your rebuild.

Cuz that’s exactly what Kansas City did Monday, when they inked Zack Greinke to a one-year deal to return to the ball club for the 2023 season.

While the financial terms of the agreement aren’t available, Greinke did earn $13 million last year with K.C. going 3-9 with a 3.68 era. Striking out 73 batters over 173 innings.

He did end up on the injured list two different times, but allowed 2 runs or fewer in 17 of his 26 starts last summer.

With the 2009 Cy Young winner suiting up for his 20th year in the show, the hope is he’ll not only be more productive, but be a major mentor to burgening star pitcher Brady Singer and
the rest of the rotation to speed up the team’s road back to the fall classic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Inmate dies in Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. — On Saturday, Jan. 28, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. Alan Lancaster, 39, of St. Louis County, was serving a 20-year sentence for burglary, robbery, assault and kidnapping that began on Jan. 20, 2010. According to a press release from the […]
LICKING, MO
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust third homeless camp in one month

UPDATE 11:15 A.M. — Greene County deputy and spokesperson Paige Rippee reported that this latest bust was on one property and that the other four were checkups on other properties previously inhabited by trespassers. The latest property to be cleared of trespassers was near the western city limits of Springfield between Sunshine and Mount Vernon […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

A national charitable organization creates a “super Sunday” challenge

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals (1/29), the Kansas City Chiefs became AFC champions once more, sending them to Super Bowl 57 where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles February 12th. The hype surrounding the upcoming matchup is starting to spread across the country. Now, “Super Bowl fever” has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy