Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
WAPT
3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
WAPT
Crime Stoppers cold case: missing man found shot to death under Hinds County bridge
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the 2019 death ofRobert Williams. Williams' body was found on March 1, 2019, under the Owens Road bridge in Terry. The Hinds County coroner later confirmed that Williams had been shot in the chest, and the case was ruled a homicide.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
Man sentenced for attacking father-in-law with baseball bat
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat was sentenced on February 1, 2023. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said John G. Saxton was convicted on October 26, 2022, of one count of aggravated assault. A judge ordered Saxton to serve 20 years with […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
prentissheadlight.com
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late Friday afternoon. A call came in to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead...
WLBT
Two arrested, one on the run in shooting death of 13-year-old in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has arrested two people while a third individual remains on the run in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in Vicksburg Monday night. The 13-year-old was shot in the chest and died on the scene, police say. Two other people escaped with...
KNOE TV8
Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver
Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
Two suspects in custody, another at large as police act quickly to make arrests in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
Two suspects are in custody, and another is at large in the Monday night shooting death of a 13-year-old Mississippi boy. The Vicksburg Post reports that Vicksburg Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the 800 block of Speed Street late Monday night.
WLBT
Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
WLBT
Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
WLBT
JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
Comments / 0