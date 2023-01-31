ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Third suspect arrested for death of Vicksburg teen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Vicksburg. Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said the shooting happened on Speed Street around 11:48 p.m. on Monday, January 30. At the scene, officers found that two 15-year-olds had been shot. One was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

3 charged in Vicksburg shooting that killed 13-year-old, wounded 2 others

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police have arrested and charged three suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old. Carleone Woodland died Monday after he was shot in the chest. Two others were wounded, including a 15-year-old. The shooting was reported before midnight at Speed and Washington streets. Police said...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Marlon Jenkins. He was charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson

On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for attacking father-in-law with baseball bat

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat was sentenced on February 1, 2023. Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said John G. Saxton was convicted on October 26, 2022, of one count of aggravated assault. A judge ordered Saxton to serve 20 years with […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police search for man accused of first degree murder

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted suspect accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Vicksburg police say Moore is one of the three suspects linked to the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on Jan. 30, 2023. If...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police: Man shot while trying to stop carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was shot by two men who carjacked his vehicle. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 in the 700 block of McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot while attempting to stop the suspects from stealing his vehicle. According to […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Capitol Police looking for suspect in 2022 shooting death of food delivery driver

Mississippi Capitol Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is reportedly connected to the November murder of a food delivery driver in Jackson. In a post on social media, Capitol Police requested the assistance from the public in locating Darren Donshea Shannon. Shannon is a 6-foot, 1-inch tall male, weighing approximately 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out in abandoned business at South Jackson strip mall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire inside an abandoned business at a South Jackson shopping center. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on Terry Road, near McDowell Road. It’s unclear how the fire started and we’re still waiting for more information from officials on...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Car causes ‘extensive damage’ after smashing into Pearl home

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver was taken to the hospital after smashing into a home in Pearl on Thursday. According to police, the incident happened on Pemberton Drive just south of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church. It was there that a vehicle crashed into pole and home, causing “extensive damage.”...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

JPD: 2 men injured when vehicle shot into on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were injured when the vehicle they were inside was shot into on Hair Street on Monday evening, Jackson police say. According to a WLBT reporter on the scene, at least two bullet holes could be seen in the car. At least six evidence markers...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg issues curfew after 13-year-old killed in shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 13-year-old was killed in a shooting. Vicksburg Daily News reported officers received a call about shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, January 30 in the area of Speed and Washington Streets. When officers arrived, they did not find any shell casings. About five minutes […]
VICKSBURG, MS

