Nebraska State

Lola Luna
3d ago

the cost of living is high for everyone young and older. why discriminate against our children who are out there small businesses mom and pops restaurants retail etc be treated differently? Both my daughters work and have their cars and pay for their fuel to be able to drive to school work etc. Teenagers pay the same for everything just as we do. Quit trying to rip off our children's labor as if they are not worthy of raises just like any other person in the working world

1011now.com

NAPE, state reach contract agreements; raises start in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In July, many state workers will see higher pay. The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, or NAPE, and the state of Nebraska reached an agreement on a new labor contract. They’ve been in negotiations since September. For NAPE’s 8,000 employees, the biggest priority for the...
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
1011now.com

Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
1011now.com

Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Flatwater Free Press, NDEE argue case over public records before a judge. Updated: 15 hours ago. Whether the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy can charge the Flatwater Free Press $44,000...
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
thebestmix1055.com

Murante urges Nebraskans to search for unclaimed property

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property day by searching www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. The search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every seven...
iheart.com

Nebraska Unclaimed Property Reminder

This is "National Unclaimed Property Day," and Nebraska Treasurer John Murante encourages Nebraskans to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. He says the search only takes a moment and is free. The Treasurer says nearly 33 million Americans have some sort of unclaimed property, which...
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS launches tool to help residents find benefits

(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans can find what benefits they qualify for under a new tool from the Department of Health and Human Services. “The new iServe portal will serve as an intuitive and user friendly one stop shop for Nebraskans to easily determine what benefits they qualify for," said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “DHHS continues to explore new ways to better serve our clients and iServe Nebraska is a big step forward towards this goal."
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal. The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for. The tool is completely anonymous and...
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...

