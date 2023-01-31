Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
Mobile Police investigate after man shot at while walking down street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man was shot at while walking down the street Wednesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. WKRG originally reported a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was walking near the Broad and Kentucky Street intersection […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating after finding wrecked vehicle hit by gunfire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after finding a crashed car that had been hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Jessie Street near Bank Avenue in reference to a shot fired call around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday and found an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and hit a power pole, police said.
WPMI
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
Man arrives at AltaPointe with gunshot wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a man showed up at AltaPointe Health with a gunshot wound. According to officials, the man’s wound was not life-threatening. The incident allegedly happened near Broad Street. This is an active investigation. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shows up at AltaPointe with gunshot wound
UPDATE: Police on Thursday released further details about a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday. Officers responded to AltaPointe Health, 2400 Gordon Smith Dr., around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that the incident occurred near the intersection of Broad and Kentucky streets.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for stealing motorhome
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after stealing a motorhome early Tuesday morning, according to police. Mobile police said they responded to Dawes Road in reference to a stolen motorhome at 12:00 a.m. Authorities said upon arrival, they discovered Semmes Police had Charles Elliot, 59, in custody.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Assaults Man and Woman in Motel Room During Burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You might call this FOX10 News Fugitive Files crime a real “Smash and Grab.” According to M-P-D, 28 year old Christian Dyson “smashed” two people, before “grabbing” what he claimed they took from him. Investigators tell FOX10 News, last week, Dyson...
WALA-TV FOX10
Five shot, two dead, and one in custody— ECSO needs help finding more suspects
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A busy few days for Escambia County, Florida Sheriffs deputies. Two people are dead, five others shot, and one person is in custody. Deputies said they need the public’s help finding every suspect, and it all started at a large house party early Sunday morning.
WPMI
Drive-by shooting: Mobile Police say man shot by passing car while walking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to 2400 Gordon Smith Driver in reference to a male subject inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident occurred near the Broad...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
WALA-TV FOX10
Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder
BEAUMONT, Calif. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in a murder case from March 2016, according to the Mobile Police Department. MPD on Wednesday announced that Christopher Rafael Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, Calif., and will be extradited to Mobile for the murder of 21-year-old Darius Mose. Mose...
Man arrested in California for 2016 murder in Mobile: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they made an arrest in connection to a 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder Tuesday. Christopher R. Hodoh, 39, was located and arrested in Beaumont, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for the murder of Darius Mose, according to the release. In March 2016, police were called to 6501 Airport […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested for theft at Lucky’s Irish Pub
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested at Yester Oak Apartments Wednesday morning after taking property from someone at Lucky’s Irish Pub, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at 3:50 a.m. in reference to a theft complaint and located the subject involved upon arrival.
New charges in THC candy case at Mobile Co. high school
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police. A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged […]
utv44.com
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
Comments / 9