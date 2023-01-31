Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

Peloton group leaves giant tip at Plymouth restaurant 02:11

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness.

"It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon.

The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip.

"After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting the cash.

"When you have a platform, however small or how big it may be, you have an opportunity to give back in some way. Use it for good. Every little bit counts," Vernon added.

In addition to those at the table, more than 100 group members online chipped in for the tip. They didn't know anything about the servers, who are both working hard here and at home.

Members of the "Wicked Smaht Zone" left a big tip at Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth CBS Boston

"It's incredible. I live alone. I have two daughters. Rent is due in two days. This was the most heartwarming incredible thing that has honestly ever happened. I couldn't be more appreciative. I could cry talking about it right now," Oliveira said.

"Throughout the entire year it's that fluctuation; you never really know what you're going to walk away with. To leave the end of your shift in one of the slower months of the year. The look of shock on their faces at the end of it was just amazing," said Madison Whittles of Tavern on the Wharf.

The same group left a massive tip in Mendon last year. And as their community grows in size - now more than 1800 members - they'd like to see the same for this tradition.

"Hopefully it inspires some other people to do some small kind acts as well," Vernon said.