Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
No. 1 South Carolina gets past Kentucky, sets date with No. 5 UConn
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team beat the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time this season. On Thursday night, the Gamecocks getting past Kentucky 87-69. This game was similar to the first game these two played earlier this season with Kentucky hanging with the No. 1 team in the country for a bit until the Gamecocks took over.
List: Commitments on National Signing Day across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's National Signing Day and across the First Coast, student athletes are preparing to make their college choice known. Below you'll find a list of the Duval County students and the college they’ll be attending. Raines High School. Marcel Bowes, Football, Tusculum University. University Christian...
Gamecocks Drop Home Contest to Bulldogs
Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s...
National signing day ‘23: Area athletes break out the pens, make college decisions official
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday kicks off the national signing day period for high school athletes across the country. News4JAX is publishing the names and schools of those athletes who have been submitted by their schools. This is the second signing period of the 2022-23 school year. Know an athlete...
Fourth annual High School Heritage Classic continues historic Raines-Ribault rivalry
As part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s salute to Black History Month, the club is hosting a historic Duval County Public Schools rivalry.
South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers
The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
Newberry College approves graduate program in sports management
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry College board members have approved a new master's program, making it the school's second graduate-level program offered. During a Jan. 27 meeting, Newberry College's Board of Trustees approved to have Master of Science in sport management and leadership as it's newest degree program. The program will launch in summer 2023 with an online degree program that can be completed in as few as 12 months.
SC State hosts panel on Tyre Nichols, cop interactions and minorities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols." It's a statement millions across the country are having to say following the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and several Memphis police officers earlier in January. It is also the name of a forum held by South Carolina State University on Tuesday.
String of school threats cause chaos across the Midlands
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Chaos and uncertainty is reeking havoc in schools throughout the Midlands. In just three days 12 schools were either evacuated, placed on secure mode or switched to virtual learning due to school threats sent out via social media and emails. School officials say these threats...
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Riverbanks set to reopen upgraded Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — For nearly two years, a popular focal point of the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has had its doors closed. Now, they're getting ready to reopen and with a revitalized look. "It's been 18 months, but really the project has been almost 5 years in the...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Lockdown at Mandarin Middle School lifted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mandarin Middle School was placed on lockdown while police investigate reports of a threat on Thursday afternoon. "Hello Mandarin Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all student and staff are safe. However, the campus is currently on lockdown due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Police and other staff are investigating this report now. We remind you that when a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you informed as additional information become available. Thank you, and again, please stand by for updates as information becomes available. Goodbye."
Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school to reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the...
SC State hosting a public forum after recent Tyre Nichols national outrage
The recent beating death of Tyre Nichols has sparked outrage and a lot of discussion about policing across the country. After videos of Nichols’ arrest were released – 7 Memphis Police Officers, and three Emergency Responders have since been relieved of their duties – Five of those Officers were arrested and charged in connection to Nichols’ death.
Local organizations to address issues towards police and prison reform at the State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Several local organizations will meet on the North Grounds steps of the State House today at 11 a.m. The National Racial Justice Network, Brenda Murphy of State NAACP, Columbia Urban League and Carolina For All join forces to speak on police violence and prison reform.
Spring Valley student arrested for recent Richland County school threats
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student they say was responsible for recent threats made to several midlands schools. Officials said on Thursday evening that the student made all of the threats with the intent to disrupt the schools...
Richland Two calling for an end to recent threats made to several schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Richland County Deputies have since arrested a Spring Valley student connected to some of the recent threats made. Richland Two officials have addressed at schools following a recent string of threats made to several schools which started on Tuesday. Not much was revealed in...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
