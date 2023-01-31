ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina gets past Kentucky, sets date with No. 5 UConn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team beat the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time this season. On Thursday night, the Gamecocks getting past Kentucky 87-69. This game was similar to the first game these two played earlier this season with Kentucky hanging with the No. 1 team in the country for a bit until the Gamecocks took over.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Gamecocks Drop Home Contest to Bulldogs

Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 22 points, Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 66-51 on Tuesday night for its second SEC victory of the season. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7), which was coming off an 81-74 victory over No. 11 TCU behind Smith’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

South Carolina Football Hauls In NLI from Flipped QB Sellers

The South Carolina football program has put together one of their top recruiting classes in recent years for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While the recruiting rankings are ever-changing, according to industry leaders on3 and 247Sports, Shane Beamer and company have found themselves firmly inside the top-20 since the Early Signing Period ended.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Newberry College approves graduate program in sports management

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry College board members have approved a new master's program, making it the school's second graduate-level program offered. During a Jan. 27 meeting, Newberry College's Board of Trustees approved to have Master of Science in sport management and leadership as it's newest degree program. The program will launch in summer 2023 with an online degree program that can be completed in as few as 12 months.
NEWBERRY, SC
wach.com

SC State hosts panel on Tyre Nichols, cop interactions and minorities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — "Let's Talk about Tyre Nichols." It's a statement millions across the country are having to say following the fatal encounter between Tyre Nichols and several Memphis police officers earlier in January. It is also the name of a forum held by South Carolina State University on Tuesday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

String of school threats cause chaos across the Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Chaos and uncertainty is reeking havoc in schools throughout the Midlands. In just three days 12 schools were either evacuated, placed on secure mode or switched to virtual learning due to school threats sent out via social media and emails. School officials say these threats...
COLUMBIA, SC
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lockdown at Mandarin Middle School lifted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mandarin Middle School was placed on lockdown while police investigate reports of a threat on Thursday afternoon. "Hello Mandarin Middle School families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling. First, we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all student and staff are safe. However, the campus is currently on lockdown due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm. Police and other staff are investigating this report now. We remind you that when a school is on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school, so please do not come to the school at this time. We will continue to keep you informed as additional information become available. Thank you, and again, please stand by for updates as information becomes available. Goodbye."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wach.com

Serve and Connect receives $10K donation for Compassionate Acts Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Serve and Connect teamed up with Heroes Home Advantage to make a big donation to the Compassionate Acts Program. Heroes Home Advantage works to give military members, police officers, and other first responders help when trying to buy a home. They've donated $10,000 to Serve...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

More threats at Midlands schools result in more police presence

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Several Lexington/West Columbia schools have seen an increase in law enforcement presence after additional threats were sent to school administration on Friday. Airport High School was the first school to reported Friday morning, receiving the threat before the school day began. Officials say the...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

SC State hosting a public forum after recent Tyre Nichols national outrage

The recent beating death of Tyre Nichols has sparked outrage and a lot of discussion about policing across the country. After videos of Nichols’ arrest were released – 7 Memphis Police Officers, and three Emergency Responders have since been relieved of their duties – Five of those Officers were arrested and charged in connection to Nichols’ death.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL

Community Policy