Opelousas, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
PINEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville

An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests

In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

