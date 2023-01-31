Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
UPDATE: Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty
UPDATE 2/2/2023, 2:40 p.m.: McClendon was found guilty on both counts of first-degree murder. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, McClendon was found guilty “for the ambush-style killing of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21 during the early morning hours of September 24, 2016.”
Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings
The jury convicted Jamarcus McLendon in connection with the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr. and Shawn Parish.
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
Abbeville police department has a new starting pay to combat police shortage
Police chief Mike Hardy nearly doubled the starting salary pay for his department.
Lafayette man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s S.W.A.T. team, arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries.
Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville
An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
Pineville neighbors complaints lead to several narcotics arrests
In early January 2023, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving several community complaints in reference to possible narcotic activity at an address on Lakeshore Drive in Pineville. These complaints indicated the owner of the residence, identified as Raegan Alan Boone, 63 of Pineville, was allowing individuals addicted to illegal narcotics to live in his house. RADE Agents, working with Detectives from the Pineville Police Department, began their investigation which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for 1010 Lakeshore Drive.
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
