Dillard Family Benefit at CharlestonCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
WDEF
Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day
(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
WDEF
Mocs Fall Hard on the Road to Furman 79-58
(gomocs.com) GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team saw a second-half surge but ultimately fell to Southern Conference leader and preseason favorite Furman 79-58 on Wednesday night inside Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga moves to 12-12 overall and 4-7 inside SoCon play....
WDEF
Baylor Has Seven Athletes Sign on National Signing Day
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Balyor had a big signing party as well as seven kids inked scholarships….mostly football. Dalton Restelli is staying close to home going to Chattanooga. Evan Haynie is going to a top ivy league school in Princeton. Marceo Collins signed with Austin Peay. Tony Boggs is going to Duke...
WDEF
Mocs Softball Hits the New Year With New Faces and New Turf
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga softball cranks up their new season next week. The Mocs enjoyed an incredible run in the SoCon tournament last year to capture the league title and automatic berth to the N-C-A-A playoffs. Now the Mocs are ready to make a repeat run at the SoCon title. It’s easy...
Rome Coosa mows down Dalton
Rome Coosa ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Dalton 56-21 in Georgia girls basketball action on January 31.
Ringgold, February 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
WDEF
Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
chattanoogapulse.com
Forbes Names Chattanooga One Of The Top 50 Places To Travel To In The World
Chattanooga has been named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes. One of the 50 and only 11 domestic destinations, Chattanooga is listed alongside worldwide destinations, including Botswana, Vancouver Island, and Cyprus. The article encourages readers to explore Chattanooga’s outdoor activities, attractions, public arts, and more.
WTVC
Families of loved ones at Georgia cemetery left wondering if conditions will ever change
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia cemetery continues to struggle with upkeep problems, causing residents to wonder why laws that would improve the site aren't being enforced. It's a problem that's been going on for years at Lakewood Memory Gardens. A month ago we showed you headstones that had...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Address Tyre Nichols Murder at Town Hall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department announced they will hold a town hall meeting next Monday the 6th. The meeting will center around the recent murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis PD officers. Police Chief Celeste Murphy wants this event to be a show of support...
WDEF
Half-price tickets at the Tennessee Aquarium during College Days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — College Days have arrived at the Tennessee Aquarium. For the month of February, college students receive half-price admission to the aquarium. Additionally, students receive half price 45-minute IMAX 3D films. The discount does not only apply to college students, though. College faculty and staff can...
WDEF
Lookout Mountain’s version of Groundhog Day
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WDEF) – Our area may not have a weather-predicting groundhog of its own, but today, Lookout Mountain got the next best thing. The city of Lookout Mountain, Georgia and Rock City partnered to bring the kids of Fairyland Elementary something special. Earlier this morning, they began...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
WDEF
Brainerd High Principal put on leave
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
