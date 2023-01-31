ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

Light The Tape On Fire: #19 Villanova 73, Marquette 54

It was a nice little basketball game for approximately 11 minutes. Marquette women’s basketball went into the second quarter of Wednesday night’s visit to Pennsylvania tied with #19 Villanova at 13 points each. On MU’s first possession of the second period, Kennedi Myles scored to put the Golden Eagles out in front, 15-13. That was with 9:24 left in the quarter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Nails: #14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64

Wooooooboy, that was a Big East basketball game. Your final from Milwaukee: #14 Marquette 73, Villanova 64. The Golden Eagles are now 18-5 overall after the events of the first day of February, and thanks to said events, their 10-2 record in Big East play has them tied with only Xavier atop the conference standings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The 2023 Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Season Preview: Three Questions

Are you ready for lacrosse yet? Of course not, we’re not done doing season previewing for Marquette men’s lacrosse! We’ve already done a rundown on the guys returning from last season, as well as all the new faces on the roster. Go check those out if you haven’t already, as they’re pretty crucial to all of this season previewing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

#14 Marquette Men’s Basketball Big East Preview Primer: vs Villanova

#14 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) Marquette Lineup Note: Starting guard Kam Jones and reserve guard Sean Jones are questionable for this game. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is MU’s #2 leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. Villanova Stats Leaders. Points: Caleb...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Timber Rattlers' 2023 coaching staff announced

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- There will be a few new faces in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' dugout this year. The Timber Rattlers' parent club, the Milwaukee Brewers, announced minor league coaching staff assignments Wednesday. Joe Ayrault returns for his second season leading the Rattlers. Ken Joyce is the new hitting...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee

Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI

