Oklahoma City, OK

Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win.

Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points and hit six 3s for the Warriors.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Oklahoma City. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder. Josh Giddey had 21 points and Jalen Williams added 19 for Oklahoma City, which missed out on a chance to even its season record.

The Warriors led 63-48 at halftime behind 18 points from Curry and 16 from Thompson. Golden State made 12 of 25 3-pointers and had 21 assists on 23 baskets before the break.

The Thunder hung tough, and a 3 by Mike Muscala as time expired in the third quarter cut Golden State's lead to 94-85.

Oklahoma City trailed by just two in the fourth before Golden State responded. A 3-pointer by Curry pushed Golden State's advantage to 115-107 with 2:34 remaining, and the Warriors remained in control from there.

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Andrew Wiggins returned after missing two games with an illness. ... Curry scored 13 points in the first quarter. ... The Warriors shot 62.5% in the first to take a 38-20 lead. ... F Draymond Green finished with seven points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

Thunder: G Lu Dort sat out with a strained right hamstring. ... Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing a return from a sprained right ankle, but he would start off with the G-League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue before playing for the Thunder again.

REAL RECOGNIZES REAL

Curry, the NBA's career leader in 3-pointers, chatted with University of Oklahoma women's basketball star Taylor Robertson before the game. Robertson, who wears No. 30 like Curry and wore a Curry jersey to the game, set the NCAA women's career record for 3s on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Thunder: Visit the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

