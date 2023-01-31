ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:

2-1-2-3, FIREBALL: 8

(two, one, two, three; FIREBALL: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Two chances to win historical Texas Lottery jackpots TONIGHT!

$653 million Powerball® jackpot prize is largest on the continent, $36.75 million Lotto Texas® jackpot prize is second largest in North America. HOUSTON (KIAH) Excitement is growing across Texas as the Powerball® and Lotto Texas® jackpots continue to climb, offering Texas Lottery® players another chance to win the two-largest jackpot prizes on the continent on the same night – Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Powerball Grand Prize, now the 8th largest in game history, stands as the largest jackpot prize in North America at an estimated annuitized $653 million with an estimated cash value worth $350.5 million. The Lotto Texas jackpot, the largest in more than two years, offers the second-largest jackpot prize on the continent – an estimated annuitized $36.75 million with an estimated cash value of $22.4 million.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A Blue Ridge resident is $1 million richer after winning a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at the Quick Check Convenience Store 3, located at 815 McKinney Street in Farmersville. The Texas Lottery said the winner has elected to...
FARMERSVILLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was...
PHARR, TX
txktoday.com

Seven Texas High Students Signed on National Signing Day

Seven Texas High School athletes committed to colleges nationwide on National Signing Day. Each athlete signed a letter of intent during ceremonies on Wednesday, February 1, at 9:30 a.m. in the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility Practice Field. Athletes signing include:. Football:. Briley Barron (San Diego State University – San...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program doubled record of captures

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas DPS Ten Most Wanted Program announced it doubled its record of captures from 2021 to 2022, the highest since its inception in 1993. DPS also gave out the highest amount of reward money totaling $88,000 paid in anonymous tips. There were a total of 72...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed

A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
AMARILLO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy