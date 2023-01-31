Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game

$653 million Powerball® jackpot prize is largest on the continent, $36.75 million Lotto Texas® jackpot prize is second largest in North America. HOUSTON (KIAH) Excitement is growing across Texas as the Powerball® and Lotto Texas® jackpots continue to climb, offering Texas Lottery® players another chance to win the two-largest jackpot prizes on the continent on the same night – Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Powerball Grand Prize, now the 8th largest in game history, stands as the largest jackpot prize in North America at an estimated annuitized $653 million with an estimated cash value worth $350.5 million. The Lotto Texas jackpot, the largest in more than two years, offers the second-largest jackpot prize on the continent – an estimated annuitized $36.75 million with an estimated cash value of $22.4 million.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO