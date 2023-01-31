ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-6-2, Fireball: 1

(three, six, two; Fireball: one)

