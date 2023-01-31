ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim

Ravichandran Ashwin fired back at Australia great Ian Healy after the latter accused Team India of instructing groundsmen to prepare “unfair” pitches for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Kangaroos. The legendary Australian wicketkeeper’s explosive claim came days ahead of the first Test between the two sides in Nagpur. “I think if they produce […] The post India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter

A shocking stat about Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I century that the India batter smashed against New Zealand in Ahmedabad this week has emerged online. Though Shubman Gill broke several records en route to his masterful unbeaten 126-run-knock off 63 deliveries, one particular feat stood out among them. According to stats available on Twitter, With India’s […] The post Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was brutally trolled online after India’s opening batter Shubman Gill scripted history with his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The social media mockery of Babar Azam came after Shubman Gill became the youngest men’s cricketer to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. At 23 years and […] The post Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ

Team India completed a lop-sided 168-run triumph over New Zealand in Ahmedabad to win the series 2-1 this week. During the process, the Hardik Pandya-led side broke Pakistan’s previous world record, registering the biggest victory margin in a T20I game between full-member teams. Before India’s win over the Black Caps, India and Pakistan were the […] The post Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC

UPSC: How Indians crack one of the world's toughest exams

For close to three years, Gamini Singla stayed away from friends, did not go on a vacation and avoided family meetings and celebrations. She stopped bingeing on takeaways, going to the cinema and stepped away from social media. Instead, at her family home near the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, she woke up at the crack of dawn, pored over text books and studied for up to 10 hours a day. She crammed, did mock tests, watched YouTube videos of achievers and read newspapers and self-help books. Her parents and brother became her only companions. "Loneliness will be your companion. This loneliness allows you to grow," Ms Singla says.
Reuters

Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree

JOSHIMATH, India, Feb 2 (Reuters) - One morning 18 months ago, Jaswant Singh Butola woke to find hairline cracks had spread up the walls of his house, which overlooks a railway being built to take pilgrims to Himalayan holy sites in India near the border with China.
Azeem Adam

Indulging in the Sweets Traditions of South Asia

"Sponsored": This Article Contains an Affiliate Link. Sweets are an important part of South Asian cuisine with a long history and cultural significance. From India to Pakistan Bangladesh to Sri Lanka each country in the region offers unique sweets and desserts influenced by local ingredients and cultural customs. This article aims to discuss different types of sweets. Found in South Asia and the cultural significance of those sweets.
