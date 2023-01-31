Read full article on original website
Related
Aussie cricket star Usman Khawaja is left stranded in Australia as he can't get visa to tour India
Khawaja was meant to be on the plane with his teammates on Tuesday - but he had to stay behind as his second visa battle with India's government left him unable to leave the country.
‘Arrogant, stupid’ Australia legend slammed for ‘unfair’ India remarks
Australia legend Ian Healy was slammed online after he made an explosive claim about Team India ahead of the Test series between the two sides. After beating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in limited-overs cricket in recent days, the Rohit Sharma-led team will return to Test match action against Australia in Nagpur next week.
India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim
Ravichandran Ashwin fired back at Australia great Ian Healy after the latter accused Team India of instructing groundsmen to prepare “unfair” pitches for the upcoming four-match Test series against the Kangaroos. The legendary Australian wicketkeeper’s explosive claim came days ahead of the first Test between the two sides in Nagpur. “I think if they produce […] The post India star hits back at Australia great for explosive claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cricket-England's Ahmed to make white-ball debut in Bangladesh series
Feb 2 (Reuters) - England's youngest test debutant Rehan Ahmed has been named in their white-ball teams that will tour Bangladesh in March, the cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday.
Suryakumar Yadav’s epic ‘MS Dhoni’ reminder to scribe goes viral
After India’s victory in Lucknow in the second T20I against New Zealand, a reporter asked Suryakumar Yadav how he could remain calm in tense situations during matches. To this, the premier India batter gave the journalist an epic MS Dhoni reminder in his answer. “T20 Ranchi me chalu huya...
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
BBC
South Africa give Marizanne Kapp leave after wife Dane van Niekerk left out of T20 World Cup squad
South Africa have given Marizanne Kapp "compassionate leave" after her wife Dane van Niekerk was left out of the country's Women's T20 World Cup squad. Van Niekerk was omitted for February's tournament, which South Africa is hosting, as she failed "to meet the minimum criteria for fitness". Kapp will miss...
NZ selection manager Gavin Larsen hopes Boult will play ODI World Cup
"We want him to be involved, we'd love him to be involved, we understand entirely his situation so we will keep working with him," Larsen said
What Adani’s Downfall Tells Us About India’s Crony Capitalism
The allegations put a spotlight on the relationship between India's business and political elite.
Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter
A shocking stat about Shubman Gill’s maiden T20I century that the India batter smashed against New Zealand in Ahmedabad this week has emerged online. Though Shubman Gill broke several records en route to his masterful unbeaten 126-run-knock off 63 deliveries, one particular feat stood out among them. According to stats available on Twitter, With India’s […] The post Stunning stat about Shubman Gill’s T20I ton emerges on Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Temba Bavuma finds form, and South Africa try out pacer workload management
But, spin under the scanner? These and other takeaways for South Africa from their 2-1 ODI series win against England
Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was brutally trolled online after India’s opening batter Shubman Gill scripted history with his maiden T20I century in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The social media mockery of Babar Azam came after Shubman Gill became the youngest men’s cricketer to score hundreds in all three formats of the game. At 23 years and […] The post Babar Azam brutally trolled after Shubman Gill’s Gujarat stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ
Team India completed a lop-sided 168-run triumph over New Zealand in Ahmedabad to win the series 2-1 this week. During the process, the Hardik Pandya-led side broke Pakistan’s previous world record, registering the biggest victory margin in a T20I game between full-member teams. Before India’s win over the Black Caps, India and Pakistan were the […] The post Team India shatter Pakistan’s world record after massive win vs NZ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BBC
South Africa beat India as preparations continue ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup in February
South Africa's final T20 tri-series match ahead of hosting the Women's T20 World Cup needed a blistering half century from Chloe Tryon to lead them to a five-wicket win against India in East London. It was the team's first match since the double announcement that Dane van Niekerk had been...
BBC
UPSC: How Indians crack one of the world's toughest exams
For close to three years, Gamini Singla stayed away from friends, did not go on a vacation and avoided family meetings and celebrations. She stopped bingeing on takeaways, going to the cinema and stepped away from social media. Instead, at her family home near the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, she woke up at the crack of dawn, pored over text books and studied for up to 10 hours a day. She crammed, did mock tests, watched YouTube videos of achievers and read newspapers and self-help books. Her parents and brother became her only companions. "Loneliness will be your companion. This loneliness allows you to grow," Ms Singla says.
Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree
JOSHIMATH, India, Feb 2 (Reuters) - One morning 18 months ago, Jaswant Singh Butola woke to find hairline cracks had spread up the walls of his house, which overlooks a railway being built to take pilgrims to Himalayan holy sites in India near the border with China.
Indulging in the Sweets Traditions of South Asia
"Sponsored": This Article Contains an Affiliate Link. Sweets are an important part of South Asian cuisine with a long history and cultural significance. From India to Pakistan Bangladesh to Sri Lanka each country in the region offers unique sweets and desserts influenced by local ingredients and cultural customs. This article aims to discuss different types of sweets. Found in South Asia and the cultural significance of those sweets.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0