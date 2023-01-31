ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

3-0-1-9-0

(three, zero, one, nine, zero)

