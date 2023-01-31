Suns Down Raptors 114-106

The Phoenix Suns have now won their last six-of-seven after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

PHOENIX -- Though it wasn't easy, the Phoenix Suns were able to emerge victorious in 114-106 fashion over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Phoenix now improves to 27-25 on the season and are winners of their last six-of-seven.

The Suns were propelled by Mikal Bridges' 29 points, which paced the team. Bridges has found his offensive form as of late, as tonight marked the seventh instance in his last nine games where he scored over 20 points.

Prior to the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams spoke on Bridges' progression on the offensive side of the ball.

“I think so. All of the experiences is not necessarily in the end-of-game situations, but it is when you need a bucket coming out of a timeout at home or on the road. Being ready for those moments certainly help," said Williams.

"I think it is a combination of all of that stuff to allow our guys to build confidence. It also allows their teammates to see them in those moments. I thought guys rallied around him (Mikal Bridges) the other night when he was playing inside the pick and roll. We kept going to it. He has certainly worked himself in that position where he can make those shots. Now it is just building the confidence to deal with the consequences and do it when those moments present themselves.”

It was Phoenix who established an early lead, as the Suns carried a small advantage through most of the entire first half until the Raptors took their first lead with 10:03 left in the third quarter.

From there, the two teams swapped lead changes down the stretch of the second half. A tip-in from Deandre Ayton with 51.4 seconds remaining put the Suns up by six and the Raptors were never able to fully erase the deficit.

No team led by more than 10 points throughout the night with 15 lead changes until the final buzzer.

Toronto has now lost their last two-of-three despite every Raptors starter scoring in double digits. Their lack of bench scoring (15 points) may have ultimately hurt them. Both Fred VanVleet (24) and Gary Trent Jr. (21) led the way for Toronto.

Dario Saric finished the night with 11 points. He now has scored double-digit points last three-of-five games off the bench.

Deandre Ayton double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, his seventh in the last nine games.

Phoenix returns home for a Wednesday night meeting with the Atlanta Hawks.