southbeachtopchefs.com

World’s 50 Best Bar The Schmucks is Popping up at Moxy South Beach

Moe Aljaff brings The Schmucks back to Miami – Opening Sunday, February 5. Internationally renowned and award-winning bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their iconic ‘five-star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami. Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is well-known for founding the popular Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017. Aljaff and his Bar Director Larrouy led Two Schmucks to be a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. Aljaff, Larrouy, and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hometown Celebrity Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Debuts Square Pie City Flagship

Detroit-Style Pizza finds a permanent home with the launch of Chef Jeremiah Bullfrogs’s Square Pie City in the Miami Design District. After years of buzzed-about pop-ups across Miami and offerings at South Beach’s expansive food hall Time Out Market, Square Pie City is finally here to stay. Founded by local chef and hometown celebrity Jeremiah Bullfrog, it’s a true-blue pizza shop where diners can slice into signature airy pies while enjoying the casual-meets-cool vibe associated with the concept.
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wsop.com

HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW

The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
SUNRISE, FL
wflx.com

Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last

MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
MIAMI, FL

