Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Click10.com
New rooftop lounge brings a taste of Spain to Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is bringing a taste of Barcelona to Miami’s Coconut Grove. It’s called Level 6 because it sits on the 6th floor, so get ready to level up at this place. From the food to the drinks, and of course the views,...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
southbeachtopchefs.com
World’s 50 Best Bar The Schmucks is Popping up at Moxy South Beach
Moe Aljaff brings The Schmucks back to Miami – Opening Sunday, February 5. Internationally renowned and award-winning bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their iconic ‘five-star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami. Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is well-known for founding the popular Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017. Aljaff and his Bar Director Larrouy led Two Schmucks to be a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. Aljaff, Larrouy, and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Hometown Celebrity Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog Debuts Square Pie City Flagship
Detroit-Style Pizza finds a permanent home with the launch of Chef Jeremiah Bullfrogs’s Square Pie City in the Miami Design District. After years of buzzed-about pop-ups across Miami and offerings at South Beach’s expansive food hall Time Out Market, Square Pie City is finally here to stay. Founded by local chef and hometown celebrity Jeremiah Bullfrog, it’s a true-blue pizza shop where diners can slice into signature airy pies while enjoying the casual-meets-cool vibe associated with the concept.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
Jewish Man Ordered Off Delta Flight From Fort Lauderdale To NYC Over Hat
WATCH THE VIDEO. DELTA ISSUES STATEMENT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Hasidic Jewish man was ordered off of a Delta Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to LaGuardia, apparently because of his hat. A flight attendant, according to witnesses, told the man […]
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
wsop.com
HARRAH'S POMPANO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
The Circuit is returning to Florida, featuring 16 ring events and over $2 Million in guarantees. Pompano Beach, FL (January 31, 2023) - The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Circuit Series is set to make its return to Harrah's Pompano Beach, starting Thursday, February 2nd. This marks the third WSOP...
Urban Air Adventure Park Planned for Pembroke Pines and Homestead
The world’s largest indoor adventure park operator continues to expand in Florida
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
wflx.com
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
Boca Raton Man Tries To Avoid, But Kills, Hollywood Man Illegally Crossing Street
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man tried to avoid a pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard OUTSIDE of a crosswalk, but ended up striking and killing the man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Julio Aristy of Lake Oak Way in Boca […]
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
