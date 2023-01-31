Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
National Signing Day 2023
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Only 1 in 13, approximately seven percent of high school student-athletes, go on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. Feb. 1, 2023, is National Signing Day, so it is an excellent opportunity to highlight those that have signed their National...
WSFA
Cramton Bowl to host ninth annual FCS Kickoff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercer University and the University of North Alabama are set to meet in the ninth annual FCS Kickoff game at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 26th. Brent Dearmon will be making his head coaching debut for North Alabama. The Lions are coming...
41nbc.com
Mercer MBB fails to win its third consecutive SoCon game with a 20-point loss
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mercer men’s basketball team failed to win its third consecutive SoCon game as they were dominated 69-49 by UNCG. UNCG got out to a fast start and never looked back, as they led by 20 at halftime. Mercer would begin the second half...
Macon, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Cordele Dispatch
Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College
TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety. Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in...
mercer.edu
McDonald Center to host lecture ‘Abraham Lincoln and the Rule of Law’ by Dr. Alexander Duff
Mercer University’s Thomas C. and Ramona E. McDonald Center for America’s Founding Principles will welcome Dr. Alexander Duff, assistant professor of political science at the University of North Texas, for a guest lecture at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Presidents Dining Room on the Macon campus. Dr....
41nbc.com
General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day
JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
41nbc.com
Hotel Forty Five celebrates first anniversary with giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future. Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon. The Vice President of Operations...
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
41nbc.com
Washington Memorial Library extends hours
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
41nbc.com
Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
Visit Macon's creates self-guided tour app for Macon's Black History
MACON, Ga. — Cultural history runs deep in Macon from Native American history to African American History. Visit Macon wants you to know the history of African Americans who have significant ties to Macon. In the Tour Macon app, you will see a section labeled 'Black Heritage Trail' and...
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
maconga.org
Sweet and Savory: Treat yourself for Valentine's Day in Macon, GA
Whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for a unique date night with mind-blowing flavors, here are a few tasty picks that feature Macon’s boldest dishes and treats! Before you know it, the International Cherry Blossom Festival will also be here, and Visit Macon will have a tool that makes it easy to find all of the city's pink drinks and food! Keep reading to learn more!
41nbc.com
Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
wgxa.tv
Macon 200 shines a light on Macon-Bibb's journey with a 3-D mapping film project
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 3-D film project of Macon-Bibb County's history is coming soon. The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee announced an artistic interpretation 3-D film project of the county's history. Using 3-D mapping technology, viewers will be able to see Macon's historic journey unfold on walls outside the Macon City...
