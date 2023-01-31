ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

41nbc.com

National Signing Day 2023

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Only 1 in 13, approximately seven percent of high school student-athletes, go on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level. Feb. 1, 2023, is National Signing Day, so it is an excellent opportunity to highlight those that have signed their National...
MACON, GA
WSFA

Cramton Bowl to host ninth annual FCS Kickoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercer University and the University of North Alabama are set to meet in the ninth annual FCS Kickoff game at the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery on Aug. 26th. Brent Dearmon will be making his head coaching debut for North Alabama. The Lions are coming...
FLORENCE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Macon, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MACON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Dooly County’s John “Fred” Brown signs with McPherson College

TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. to our very own Dooly County High School Senior, John “Fred” Brown, who signed to McPherson College this morning. He will be playing football at McPherson as a free safety. Founded in 1887, McPherson College is a four-year liberal arts college located in...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Hotel Forty Five celebrates first anniversary with giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hotel Forty Five in downtown Macon is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is looking toward the future. Featuring a rooftop bar, restaurant, and coffee shop, managers say the luxury is one thing that separates them from other places in Macon. The Vice President of Operations...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Washington Memorial Library extends hours

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
baldwin2k.com

GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased

Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon. A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.
MACON, GA
maconga.org

Sweet and Savory: Treat yourself for Valentine's Day in Macon, GA

Whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for a unique date night with mind-blowing flavors, here are a few tasty picks that feature Macon’s boldest dishes and treats! Before you know it, the International Cherry Blossom Festival will also be here, and Visit Macon will have a tool that makes it easy to find all of the city's pink drinks and food! Keep reading to learn more!
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Cochran man wanted for shooting Hawkinsville man

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 24-year-old Cochran man is wanted for shooting 68-year-old Hawkinsville man, James Cheek, leaving him in critical condition at the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the shooting incident took place on February 1st, when the Pulaski County 911...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon 200 shines a light on Macon-Bibb's journey with a 3-D mapping film project

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 3-D film project of Macon-Bibb County's history is coming soon. The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee announced an artistic interpretation 3-D film project of the county's history. Using 3-D mapping technology, viewers will be able to see Macon's historic journey unfold on walls outside the Macon City...
MACON, GA

