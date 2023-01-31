Read full article on original website
KDVR.com
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
Can you get a DUI while riding a bike in Colorado?
If you have been drinking, it is not okay to drive. But what about hopping on a bicycle or scooter instead after having a few drinks? The answer is still no.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 hundred people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
cpr.org
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
cpr.org
It looks like the Suncor shutdown is driving up gas prices
After Suncor Energy temporarily shut down Colorado's only oil and gas refinery last month, many industry experts told drivers to expect a rise in prices at the pump. Despite some signs that prices weren’t affected, those predictions now appear to be coming true. New data from the American Automobile...
Vote on Your Favorite 150th Anniversary Colorado License Plate
Colorado's 150th anniversary is quickly approaching and the Department of Motor Vehicles of Colorado wanted to do something that has never been done before. A license plate designed by a Colorado resident and voted on by Colorado residents. The contest to design a new commemorative license plate for the state...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way. According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
Six finalists announced: Cast your vote for Colorado's new license plate
Another new license plate option is coming to Colorado and Coloradans have a say in what it will look like. Colorado's Division of Motor Vehicles is asking residents of the state to vote on their favorite of six designs, split into two categories – 13-and-older and under 13. The winning design from the 13-and-older category will be used for the state's 150th anniversary commemorative license plate, with winners in each category getting a $1,000 grant and a commemorative plate. ...
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
buenavistacolorado.org
Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes
This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
KJCT8
$4 County Clerk fee: What is it?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We were contacted about a fee on a vehicle tag renewal form that a viewer claimed they hadn’t seen before about a $4 county clerk for hire fee. The writer wondered if the fee helped pick up the bill for former Mesa County Clerk...
