Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Lotto” game were:

02-04-23-38-43-46

(two, four, twenty-three, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $36,750,000

