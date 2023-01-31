ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The StopAlong Opening Second Location in Logan Square

By Joey Reams
The StopAlong , a retro Wicker Park pizzeria that celebrates all things childhood-related, is getting ready to open a new location in Logan Square called StopAlong at Boiler Room at 2210 N. California Ave.

The company’s second location will move into the former home of the Boiler Room, which closed down in November after 12 years. Like the original, customers can expect a family-friendly restaurant that channels vintage ’80s and ’90s pop culture. StopAlong at Boiler Room will feature vintage toys, bright decor, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mural outside, according to Eater Chicago . Owner Taylor Hammond confirms with What Now Chicago that he hopes to open in May 2023 .

While the new restaurant will be much different from the Boiler Room, Robert Magiet , The StopAlong’s general manager and partner, plans to “fuse the best parts of the Boiler Room and StopAlong to create something for everyone,” according to Eater. This comes after the Boiler Room abruptly closed with no answers as to what will come next other than a new restaurant will replace the trendy pizza spot. Now an even brighter concept will take its place in just a few months.

For those who have missed the retro space and their pizza, StopAlong at Boiler Room plans to provide feature even more American classics, including thin-crust and NY-style pizza, as well as griddled burgers. Everything is made from scratch daily using only high-quality, fresh ingredients. The company also offers an excellent selection of craft (and cheap) beer, wine, and cocktails.

Photo: Official


