Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Lacrosse: ESPN releases TV schedule for the 2023 season
ESPN came out today with their 2023 men’s college lacrosse schedule as they continue to increase their coverage of the both the men’s and the women’s game. From the ESPN press release: “ESPN will present more than 265 men’s college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2023 season which begins, Saturday, Feb. 4.”
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Rees as good as gone, women’s basketball W
With offensive Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees meeting with Nick Saban yesterday, I’d assume coach Rees is as good as gone. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely he’d take the visit after completing a zoom interview Wednesday to tell coach Saban “no.”. With more...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Irish win on the road versus Boston College, 72-59
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women’s basketball team bounced back from the loss against NC State with an ACC road victory over the Boston College Eagles, 72-59. The Eagles kept the game close throughout the first half, and at halftime Notre Dame was only up two points, but as the Irish have proved throughout the season — the second half belonged to them. Olivia Miles led the way for Notre Dame with 22 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds (and had an absolutely incredible drive and hand-switching layup) and was helped by another solid shooting game from Sonia Citron who scored 23 points on the night.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Michigan State Series Preview
For the first time since October 14-16, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is coming off of a series sweep. It was a streak that saw them fall to sixth place in the Big Ten standings (before rebounding the last few weeks) and out of the NCAA tournament according to their Pairwise ranking. Notre Dame was able to take advantage of the last place Wisconsin Badgers visiting South Bend, and they now sit 4th in the Big Ten and 14th in Pairwise. A strong close to the season can solidify their tournament hopes.
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football VS LSU, 1998
This week I am going to throwback to the 1998 match-up between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football team and the LSU Tigers. The game was the 10th of the season, with Notre Dame having eight wins (Michigan, Purdue, Stanford, ASU, Army, Baylor, BC, and Navy) and one loss (MSU) headed into the game. And LSU had four wins (Arkansas State, Auburn, Idaho, and Mississippi State) and five losses (Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Alabama).
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: 247Sports final recruiting rankings
With 247Sports releasing their final class of 2023 recruiting rankings, we look at a handful of underrated recruits for Notre Dame football. The most obvious to me is the high school Butkus Award winner Drayk Bowen, but others also stand out. Notre Dame football signee – Drayk Bowen. Drayk...
Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey
It's officially National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 24 prospects from the class of 2023. Here is a bio of a future Fighting Irish football player. Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey. A consensus four-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. The 160th overall...
joeinsider.com
Sturgis and Three Rivers split bowling matches
Sturgis and Three Rivers battled Tuesday in bowling with positioning at the top of the Wolverine Conference on the line. The Trojan boys won 19.5-10.5 in the 100th career win for coach Rick Freske. The Wildcat girls were 17-13 victors. The Sturgis boys top game came from Caleb Henson-Bohlen with...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Constantine 54, Coloma 41
Constantine boys basketball was a 54-41 road winner in Tuesday’s game with Coloma. The Falcons are 2-10 after the win with the Comets at 1-12. Constantine hosts Bronson Wednesday and Coloma hosts Fennville Friday. 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. Constantine 6 21 9 18 54. Coloma 5 8 10...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso High School to install 'Military Hall of Honor'
Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to recognize graduates who've gone on to serve in the armed forces. A Valparaiso High School "Military Hall of Honor" will be installed in the school's main hallway. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says the 40-by-12-foot exhibit will include metal plaques for each branch of the...
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
Most Expensive Watervliet, Michigan Home Has Bears
A $1.9 million home for sale in Watervliet, Michigan has a few surprising rooms you should check out. This 4-bedroom, 4-bath home sits on the Watervliet side of Paw Paw Lake and is a huge home clocking in at 4,010 square feet. The asking price has dropped from $2.2 million when it was originally listed for sale back in March of 2022. Before we dive into the photos, here's a brief breakdown of this listing.
Comments / 1