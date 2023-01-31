Read full article on original website
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KOAM) - The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino.
Inmate In Custody After Walking Away From Clara Waters Community Corrections Center
An inmate who walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been taken back into custody. Jesse Tointigh, 22, was arrested by Oklahoma City police shortly after midnight on Jan. 29 for allegedly harassing two people outside of a northwest Oklahoma City hotel. Tointigh has been booked into...
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
YAHOO!
26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023
Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
KOCO
Long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools arrested, facing multiple charges
MUSTANG, Okla. — A long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Mustang police said Raymond Garner was having an inappropriate, unwanted relationship with one of his former students. KOCO 5 spoke with an advocacy group about how students should come forward if they were also victims.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder
A 20-year-old died from gunshot wounds when a family argument escalated into violence Sunday in Southside OKC. The post One dead in Southside shooting, family member booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Nonprofit hopes to help inmates address mental health, grief at Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A local nonprofit hopes to help inmates address mental health and grief at the Oklahoma County Jail. The new program will help inmates process trauma and teach coping mechanisms. KOCO 5 spoke with the nonprofit about the efforts and impact it could have on hundreds of inmates.
Crime Stoppers Tip Reveals Wanted NE OKC Murder Suspect's Location
A wanted murder suspect's run from the law ended on Monday thanks to help from a Crime Stoppers tip, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down 42-year-old Mark Stewart in northwest Oklahoma City. The victim, Lhazmon McClain, 36, posted a video on Facebook...
KTUL
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
Oklahoma County Detention Center sees first detainee death of 2023
Officials with the Oklahoma County Detention Center say a 26-year-old detainee in custody for misdemeanor charges has died after an apparent suicide.
‘Never’: Man disputes brother’s death at Oklahoma County jail
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of stealing car from Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police continued to search for a suspect connected to stealing a man's vehicle from the Will Rogers World Airport parking garage. The man, who didn't want to be on camera, had his car stolen from the Oklahoma City airport over a month ago. He is having to use a rental car until the police find his vehicle.
KOCO
Armed carjacking that started in OKC left victim shaken up, multiple people arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY — An armed carjacking that started in Oklahoma City left a victim shaken up and multiple people behind bars. Exclusive video shows police chasing the suspects who crashed nearly 12 miles away in Norman after being pursued by police on icy roads, twice. A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his home near 59th Street and McKinley Avenue.
Edmond PD K9 helps officers seize drugs, loaded gun during traffic stop
An Edmond Police K9 helped officers seize drugs, cash, and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
Video Shows Pottawatomie County Inmate Being Slammed To Ground Before Death
New video released after a lawsuit appears to show a Pottawatomie County inmate being slammed to the ground and held down by multiple jailers while suffering a mental health episode in 2019. The man, Ronald Given, died in the hospital later that night. His death was ruled a homicide. News...
KXII.com
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday. According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada. Ada...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
