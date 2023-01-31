ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

26-year-old is Oklahoma County jail's first inmate death of 2023

Isiah Mitchell ended up in the Oklahoma County jail Friday afternoon after an Oklahoma City police officer spotted him riding a bicycle the wrong way on a street. The jail's interim administrator told jail trustees Monday that the detainee was pronounced deceased at a hospital at 1:21 a.m. Mitchell, 26,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Ada after he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase Friday. According to law enforcement, Gary Underwood fled from an officer while he was being pulled over in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street in Ada. Ada...
ADA, OK

