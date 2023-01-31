The weather was kicking power off and on for SWEPCO in the Winnsboro area yesterday. Some lost electric power before crews restored it just before 8:00. It was down again before 10:00 and restored at 10:34 before dropping out until 11:22 last night. SWEPCO had over 1,300 without power and fixed all but 29 just before 3:00 this morning. Wood County Electric Co-Op has 97 without power east of Mineola and 34 in the Yantis area. Upshur County had no power outages.

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO