ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Comments / 23

Steve Knight
3d ago

Thank the Biden administration for your price increases due to his terrible policies. Did you have these increases while "crazy" Trump was in office? If your answer is no, you can correct this at the polls.

Reply(3)
6
Sarah
2d ago

Upshur rural electric is one of the worst power companies I have ever had to deal with. I have called an checked around and at my location that is the ONLY electric company available so I feel that this company knows you can not go anywhere else for service so you deal with their high prices, rude people, sudden changes, and over all bad service or you have no electricity. I would LOVE to see another option for electricity an this company be shut down PERMANENTLY

Reply
3
Shansly dawn
2d ago

ours has never been over 240 and it's almost 600 this month!!!! cleco though 😭😭😭 how do they expect families to survive????

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Electric Company’s Crews Working In Cold

The weather was kicking power off and on for SWEPCO in the Winnsboro area yesterday. Some lost electric power before crews restored it just before 8:00. It was down again before 10:00 and restored at 10:34 before dropping out until 11:22 last night. SWEPCO had over 1,300 without power and fixed all but 29 just before 3:00 this morning. Wood County Electric Co-Op has 97 without power east of Mineola and 34 in the Yantis area. Upshur County had no power outages.
WINNSBORO, TX
inforney.com

Smith County issues disaster declaration due to winter storm damage

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm. Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the county. The City of Tyler also reported “significant property damage throughout the city,” and damage assessments are still underway.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Winter storm clean up is underway across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Many East Texans are still without power across our area. Making many people either find a new place to stay or toughing it out with their fireplaces at home until the power comes on. Meanwhile Oncor is working nonstop to restore power and ensure everyone stays...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs

Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 44,000 without power in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As cold weather continues to move through East Texas, about 44,529 customers are reportedly without power as of 5 p.m. on Thursday. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Fire damages Hiway 80 Rescue Mission - Tyler shelter storage room

TYLER, Texas — The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission shelter's storage room in Tyler is significantly damaged after the building caught fire Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 601 E Valentine Street, caught fire around 3 or 3:30 p.m. Brian Livingston, with the nonprofit, said the blaze affected a majority...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls

Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Non-emergency Smith County offices closed Wednesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed Wednesday due to weather. Jury duty has also been canceled for the day. "Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations," Smith County officials said. Smith County offices plan to...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Large tree blocking road in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy