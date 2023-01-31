ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Four elk killed as herd gets too close to I-215 and I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — A herd of elk made their presence known Wednesday morning on the east side of Salt Lake City. The Utah Department of Transportation had to close portions of I-215 (along the east bench) and I-80 (entry into Parleys Canyon) for about 30 minutes as a result of the wildlife. Two elk were struck by vehicles and killed, and two others were injured after being struck. However, the two injured elk had to be euthanized later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT uses public’s help locating potholes

SALT LAKE CITY — Potholes are turning up on roads throughout the state, as they usually do in the winter. UDOT spokesperson John Gleason says the department is monitoring where the potholes are, thanks in large part to the public. According to Gleason, there are UDOT maintenance stations spanning...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

When it’s this cold, keep your pipes from freezing. Here’s how.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s so cold today (Jan. 30) that plumbers are expecting calls anytime from customers needing service because of frozen pipes. The overnight low temperature is expected to be 3 degrees Fahrenheit. Duane Nielsen, plumbing manager at Any Hour Services, talks to Dave Noriega and Debbie Dujanovic about preventing pipes from freezing.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.

One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Dozens of homeowners dealing with frozen pipes in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — There is a part of Cheryl Altman’s Sandy house she doesn’t usually go into. “I’ll turn on my phone light,” she said. “I’m kind of stuck.”. It’s a small crawl space under her home you enter behind a little bookshelf. Tuesday, she had to crawl into the room because she was hoping there was an easy fix.
SANDY, UT
S. F. Mori

Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah

Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Hill Air Force Base building evacuated due to ‘unusual smell’

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A building at Hill Air Force Base was evacuated Thursday morning after an “unusual smell” was detected. According to an official statement from the base, the smell was detected at approximately 9:40 a.m. The building was then evacuated. After the evacuation, an “undetermined”...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT

