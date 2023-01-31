ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Bulldogs Roll Past High Point, 89-63, for Ninth Straight Win

Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team continued its stellar season on Thursday as it downed High Point by a score of 89-63 on Thursday night at Kimmel Arena. The win by the Bulldogs is their ninth straight and improves their overall record to 18-6 and 10-1 in Big South play.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

National Signing Day 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — He said it: "I'm excited to further my education. I want to go into sports medicine and I'm excited to expand my football career to college. It's just a big deal for me." Asheville. Name: Tay Davis. Position: Defensive Lineman. School: Coffeyville Community College. He said...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

FOOTBALL: Kensen Davis signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kensen Davis, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School, will be continuing his athletic career at the next level. He signed a letter of intent, to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University, during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Samantha McMinn

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — At Mills River Elementary School, second-grade teacher Samantha Mc Minn is giving back to the community her family has been a part of for eleven generations. In the school, one hallway features a wall full of former students who are now Mills River Elementary...
MILLS RIVER, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville restaurant, chef get James Beard nods

The accolades continue for Asheville’s food scene. The James Beard Foundation recently announced that Neng Jr.’s was a semifinalist for its Best New Restaurant award and Josiah McGaughey of Vivian was a semifinalist for its Best Chef: Southeast award. Neng Jr.’s is an intimate 17-seat Filipinx restaurant with...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Margarita

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville break-ins surge more than 200% in first month of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two suspects in connection to multiple break-ins across downtown Asheville. Despite the arrests, business owners remain on edge. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to 41 break-ins in 2022. Just one month into 2023, they’ve already had 11 reports...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Opening statements begin in Candler woman's murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Prosecutors laid out a case of control and anger Wednesday in the murder trial of a Candler woman. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Michael Evans in their home in 2020. In opening statements, prosecutors said Daves held power over Evans and Evans...
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
ASHEVILLE, NC

