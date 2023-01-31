Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Bulldogs Roll Past High Point, 89-63, for Ninth Straight Win
Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team continued its stellar season on Thursday as it downed High Point by a score of 89-63 on Thursday night at Kimmel Arena. The win by the Bulldogs is their ninth straight and improves their overall record to 18-6 and 10-1 in Big South play.
WLOS.com
National Signing Day 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — He said it: "I'm excited to further my education. I want to go into sports medicine and I'm excited to expand my football career to college. It's just a big deal for me." Asheville. Name: Tay Davis. Position: Defensive Lineman. School: Coffeyville Community College. He said...
theonefeather.com
FOOTBALL: Kensen Davis signs with Lenoir-Rhyne University
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kensen Davis, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School, will be continuing his athletic career at the next level. He signed a letter of intent, to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University, during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
WLOS.com
Haywood County education leaders try to navigate sports eligibility for home-schoolers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County Schools leaders are discussing whether to allow home-schooled students to play sports for Tuscola or Pisgah high schools. The issue comes as district enrollment continues to drop and the number of home-schooled students increases. Under North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules,...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy installs one of nation's most advanced microgrid in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy has installed one of the nation's most advanced green microgrids in the Madison County town of Hot Springs. The installation will be able to power the entire town during an outage, using only solar generation and battery storage. This is the first...
WLOS.com
Sunny Day Play Space in Asheville gives children 6 and younger a new place to explore
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new indoor play space has opened in Asheville. Sunny Day Play Space on Rosscraggon Road, which opened earlier this week, is designed to let kids be kids in a safe environment. Parents can socialize, get some work done or even have some fun of...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Samantha McMinn
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — At Mills River Elementary School, second-grade teacher Samantha Mc Minn is giving back to the community her family has been a part of for eleven generations. In the school, one hallway features a wall full of former students who are now Mills River Elementary...
WLOS.com
WCU, NCSBI team up to offer criminal justice students the chance to work a cold case
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new course is giving local college students the chance to crack a cold case. Western Carolina University, in collaboration with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Cold Case Investigation Team, will be offering a cold case homicide investigation course this summer. Students in...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
tourcounsel.com
Asheville Mall | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Asheville Mall is a regional mall in Asheville, North Carolina. Asheville Mall is located off Interstate 240 in eastern Asheville. It is predominantly a one-story mall. Its anchors are Belk, JCPenney, and two Dillard's locations. It has 132 stores and is the largest mall in Western North Carolina. It also...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
biltmorebeacon.com
Asheville restaurant, chef get James Beard nods
The accolades continue for Asheville’s food scene. The James Beard Foundation recently announced that Neng Jr.’s was a semifinalist for its Best New Restaurant award and Josiah McGaughey of Vivian was a semifinalist for its Best Chef: Southeast award. Neng Jr.’s is an intimate 17-seat Filipinx restaurant with...
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools joins other districts in calling for more control of calendars
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another local school system is calling for changes to the state's school calendar. The Asheville City Board of Education has drafted a resolution for local control of the calendar. State law mandates that the school year start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug....
WLOS.com
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Margarita
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
WLOS.com
Asheville break-ins surge more than 200% in first month of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two suspects in connection to multiple break-ins across downtown Asheville. Despite the arrests, business owners remain on edge. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to 41 break-ins in 2022. Just one month into 2023, they’ve already had 11 reports...
WLOS.com
Opening statements begin in Candler woman's murder trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Prosecutors laid out a case of control and anger Wednesday in the murder trial of a Candler woman. Shannon Daves is charged with murdering her boyfriend Michael Evans in their home in 2020. In opening statements, prosecutors said Daves held power over Evans and Evans...
WLOS.com
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
WLOS.com
Brother Wolf's popular Puppygrams return for in-person cuddles this Valentine's Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After two years of virtual visits during the pandemic, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue's popular Puppygrams return to in-person snuggles this Valentine's Day. The Asheville-based pet rescue's program lets buyers give the gift of puppy kisses and cuteness for a short time while supporting the organization's...
Comments / 0