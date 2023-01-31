ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Offers 2024 Defensive Lineman Kellen Lindstrom

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjdOS_0kWvZaFb00

The Irish 2024 defensive line board expanded on Monday with Missouri standout Kellen Lindstrom

Yet another talented defensive lineman was added to the board on Monday when Notre Dame extended an offer to 2024 Springdale (Mo.) Glendale defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom . That Irish offer added to a flurry of recruiting attention recently for Lindstrom, who has become one of the hotter names in the Midwest recently.

With New Jersey star defensive lineman Owen Wafle already committed in the Notre Dame class, the staff is interested in bringing another three to four talented defensive lineman on board depending on how the numbers shake out. Adding talent on the edge was another massive priority, one that Lindstrom could potentially fit.

The Missouri native has been making the rounds to schools already. He has been to Iowa State and Wisconsin in back-to-back weekends and his travels don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Lindstrom currently holds several impressive offers. Some of the Notre Dame programs who have extended offers include the Irish, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, and Duke among others.

As a junior, the 6-6, 240-pound standout defender recorded 73 total tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. He also blocked one kick and recovered a fumble this past season.

That comes off of a productive sophomore campaign where Lindstrom recorded 90 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He also returned that lone fumble recovery for a touchdown.

It is a big cycle for defensive line Coach Al Washington . He must put together a strong class after a talented but boom-or-bust group in 2023. He appears to be expanding the board with more and more talented defensive lineman from all regions.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: 247Sports final recruiting rankings

With 247Sports releasing their final class of 2023 recruiting rankings, we look at a handful of underrated recruits for Notre Dame football. The most obvious to me is the high school Butkus Award winner Drayk Bowen, but others also stand out. Notre Dame football signee – Drayk Bowen. Drayk...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey

It's officially National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 24 prospects from the class of 2023. Here is a bio of a future Fighting Irish football player. Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Quarterback Kenny Minchey. A consensus four-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. The 160th overall...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation as a talented basketball player in South Bend. Now, she’s back to try her hand as a first-time housing developer. Peters played basketball for Notre Dame between 2008 and 2012. Now she’s a developer based in Chicago...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Charged in Fatality

(South Bend, IN) - A Michigan City man is charged with fatally striking a pedestrian several months ago following a Notre Dame football game. Authorities say fans were walking from the stadium in South Bend when 33-year-old Donald Culpepper was turning onto Indiana 23 and struck the man crossing an intersection on foot.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy