Notre Dame Offers 2024 Defensive Lineman Kellen Lindstrom

The Irish 2024 defensive line board expanded on Monday with Missouri standout Kellen Lindstrom

Yet another talented defensive lineman was added to the board on Monday when Notre Dame extended an offer to 2024 Springdale (Mo.) Glendale defensive lineman Kellen Lindstrom . That Irish offer added to a flurry of recruiting attention recently for Lindstrom, who has become one of the hotter names in the Midwest recently.

With New Jersey star defensive lineman Owen Wafle already committed in the Notre Dame class, the staff is interested in bringing another three to four talented defensive lineman on board depending on how the numbers shake out. Adding talent on the edge was another massive priority, one that Lindstrom could potentially fit.

The Missouri native has been making the rounds to schools already. He has been to Iowa State and Wisconsin in back-to-back weekends and his travels don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Lindstrom currently holds several impressive offers. Some of the Notre Dame programs who have extended offers include the Irish, USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa State, Purdue, and Duke among others.

As a junior, the 6-6, 240-pound standout defender recorded 73 total tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. He also blocked one kick and recovered a fumble this past season.

That comes off of a productive sophomore campaign where Lindstrom recorded 90 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He also returned that lone fumble recovery for a touchdown.

It is a big cycle for defensive line Coach Al Washington . He must put together a strong class after a talented but boom-or-bust group in 2023. He appears to be expanding the board with more and more talented defensive lineman from all regions.

