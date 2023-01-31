ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VALORANT: Brimstone Lineup Guide on Lotus Map

In “Valorant,” Incendiary is one of Brimstone’s abilities. It allows him to launch a canister that creates a fire zone, damaging any player who passes through it. This ability is useful for flushing out defenders or developing areas of denial, making it easier for the attacking team to take control of a point. The Incendiary […] The post VALORANT: Brimstone Lineup Guide on Lotus Map appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VALORANT: Agent Kill Joy the New Meta

The German hacker agent, Killjoy, in Valorant, has significantly affected the professional Valorant meta. In the game’s progression, players and teams are increasingly opting for Killjoy in their defensive lineup, causing a drastic decrease in the previously popular agent Chamber’s pick rate. Killjoy’s impact on the professional Valorant meta has also influenced the amateur and casual scenes. As players see her success in professional play, many have started incorporating her into their playstyle and strategies. The success of Killjoy in the professional Valorant meta has resulted in her wider adoption across all levels of play, further establishing her as a top agent.
Overwatch 2 is getting a new map in Season 3

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not just have a new mythic skin, but also a new map, the cold and snowy Antarctic Peninsula. The map reveal came via a tweet on the official Overwatch Twitter account. From the thirty-second preview, we can see the map’s various locations and areas. The map seems to be a mix of open outdoor areas, as well as more closed-in indoor spots. As this is a control map, there will most likely be a total of three playable areas. Judging from the video, these three areas are most likely the trapped Overwatch Icebreaker ship, the indoor areas of the facility, and the ice caves. Each of these areas has different layouts, so changing team compositions to match the control point is adamant.
