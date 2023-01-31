Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not just have a new mythic skin, but also a new map, the cold and snowy Antarctic Peninsula. The map reveal came via a tweet on the official Overwatch Twitter account. From the thirty-second preview, we can see the map’s various locations and areas. The map seems to be a mix of open outdoor areas, as well as more closed-in indoor spots. As this is a control map, there will most likely be a total of three playable areas. Judging from the video, these three areas are most likely the trapped Overwatch Icebreaker ship, the indoor areas of the facility, and the ice caves. Each of these areas has different layouts, so changing team compositions to match the control point is adamant.

