Everything Riley Kugel said ahead of Florida trip to Kentucky

Florida is coming off the team's most impressive victory of the season thus far, a 67-54 win over No. 2-ranked Tennessee. The Gators received 20 points from fifth-year forward Colin Castleton, while UF's entire starting line-up – which as of late includes freshman guard Riley Kugel – had productive outings against the highly touted Volunteers.
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of facing Kentucky on the road

Here is everything Florida head coach Todd Golden said Friday during his biweekly media availability. The Gators, who are 13-9 overall and 6-3 in SEC play, are coming off a signature home win over No. 2 Tennessee, which matched the program record for highest-ranked victory at home. Florida has won six of its last seven SEC games.
