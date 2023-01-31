ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

washingtoncounty.news

Two arrested after warrants served

A couple is behind bars after an investigation by the Panama City Beach Police led to the issuance of arrests and search warrants. Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Panama City Beach Police on Feb. 1 with the execution of the warrants for Larry Marce Whitehead Jr. and Michelle Marie Whitehead, both of Chipley.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Stolen car found in pond, JCSO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — Authorities in Jackson County recovered a stolen vehicle underwater near Lake Seminole. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, the JCSO received a call from a fisherman claiming to have seen what appeared to be a vehicle on his depth finder in Sand Pond near Lake Seminole.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Alleged pressure washer thief arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing a pressure washer in the Lovedale Community. Officials say they got a report of a stolen pressure washer on January 24. Deputies say they identified the suspect with video surveillance. JCSO arrested Timothy Burnett...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO looking for two burglary suspects

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries that took place in the Oakwood Lakes Neighborhood early Saturday morning. Deputies said a witness saw two suspects in ski masks burglarizing cars in the Oakwood Lakes neighborhood in DeFuniak Springs. “Deputies responded to that area and located a silver car, […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton Co. Fire District celebrates new fire trucks

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County first responders honored an old tradition Thursday to celebrate the Walton County Fire Rescue’s two new fire trucks. Coined as a “push-in” ceremony, new trucks are washed off and then pushed into an apparatus bay. The tradition dates back to when firefighters used horses to pull fire equipment. The horses could not be backed into the bay, so the equipment was disconnected, washed, then pushed back into the shelter by firefighters.
WMBB

Man found guilty in Panama City Beach homeless camp murder

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon a jury convicted a 58-year-old man of beating another transient to death with a rebar. Panama City Beach Police arrested Charles Strickland for the murder of Clifford Lowrey in November 2020. PCBPD were called to an area behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in search of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Man charged for stalking teen girl, police say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was taken in custody after being accused of stalking a teen girl, according to Fort Walton Beach Police Department. On Monday morning, an officer met with the School Resource Deputy at Bruner Middle School, who said a 13-year-old girl had approached him and said an older Hispanic male had been following her home.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Update: Domestic violence suspect captured after overnight manhunt

Elis Francois Vargas Sterling was captured around 6:30 Friday morning. Sterling was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident occurring late Thursday night that left the victim with non-life threatening stab wounds. WCSO said Sterling was trying to flee the area in the rear of a vehicle. Earlier story:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 1, 2023

Markus Merrill, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of probation: Graceville Police Department. Carl Radu, 22, Alford, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Aagan, 35, Andalusia, Alabama: Unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft more than $100 but less than $750: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Paul...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

School bus aide accused of forcibly handling autistic student

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida school bus aide is accused of child abuse after investigators said he used inappropriate force while dealing with a 6-year-old autistic student. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 22-year old John-Paul Martinez of Fort Walton Beach was arrested on Wednesday,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was involved in a crash Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning involving a marked Bay County Sheriff patrol vehicle and a red Buick SUV at the intersection of US 98 and State Road 22 in Callaway.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 31, 2023

John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

