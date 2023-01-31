Read full article on original website
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly
A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where she said, "Governor...
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying "She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself" For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
Newsom: 'I'm Sick and Tired of Being Lectured' by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer's "blood" on his hands.
Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
Governor orders flags lowered to honor Selma police officers killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement on Wednesday following the deadly shooting in Selma. 24-year-old Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed in the line of duty around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, 23-year-old Nathaniel...
California anti-human trafficking operation nets 368 arrests
LOS ANGELES - An anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. 82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
Charges filed against suspect in murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
FRESNO, Calif. — On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Nathaniel Michael Dixon in the murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. The Felony Complaint lists a series of charges allegedly committed by Nathaniel Michael Dixon. F23900837 (Dixon) - Amended Charging Document Filed by...
Reward in California 'cartel-style execution' shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
New Proposed Bill Would Require CA Gun Owners to Carry Liability Insurance
California could become the first state in the nation to require gun owners to carry liability insurance for negligent or accidental use of the firearms they own, under a new bill just introduced in the state Senate. It has been a rough January for gun violence, and not just in...
Recovered Skid Row addict slams California's response to drug crisis
A former addicted individual living on Skid Row in southern California joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to sound off on the drug and homelessness crisis.
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Assembly Republicans join law enforcement to call for end to California crime spree
Assembly Republicans joined with law enforcement officials from around the state today to announce legislation to stop the wave of crime hurting Californians’ quality of life. With violent crime increasing 6% in a year and high-profile property crimes shaking people’s sense of safety, California needs a new direction to protect and enhance public safety.
Bill aims to lift veil of secrecy off California prisons
California's prisons operate under a veil of secrecy with policies that severely limit access to what's on the inside, according to a coalition of journalists and state senators.
