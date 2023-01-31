Read full article on original website
Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairperson Janet Alkire Decries DAPL Criminal Convictions and Government Secrecy
FORT YATES, North Dakota (2/2/2023) – Janet Alkire, the Chairwoman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, is calling upon the Army to consider the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) operators’ recent criminal convictions and shut down the pipeline. “Energy Transfer’s companies admitted to 23 crimes,” Alkire explains, referring to...
Minnesota Attorney General's Office named Top Workplace USA for 2nd year in a row
February 2, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been named a Top Workplace USA 2023, for the second year in a row. This honor comes on top of the Attorney General’s Office being named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2022 last June for the second time in a row. The Attorney General’s Office was also named a Star Tribune Top Workplace 2021 and a Top Workplace USA 2022, both for the first time ever.
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declares State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy...
Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center in Leech Lake receives $850,000 for renovations
CASS LAKE — Among $8.6 million in federal funding that was recently announced for tribal nations and communities throughout Minnesota, $850,000 will fund renovations for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe's Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz Recovery Center. Ahnji-Be-Mah-Diz, which translates to "change your way of life," has been an aspiration for Leech...
COVID-19 persists while flu declines in Minnesota
Minnesota had all the ingredients for a severe influenza season this winter, but Thursday's weekly state update suggests it is escaping with less damage than expected. Only 19 flu-related hospitalizations were reported in the week ending Jan. 28, down from a peak of nearly 600 per week in mid-November, according to the weekly report. The 142 confirmed flu-related deaths so far put Minnesota behind the trajectory of some of its worst flu seasons.
Herman David Lussier
November 20, 1946 ~ January 30, 2023 (age 76) Herman David Lussier, age 76, of Red Lake, Minnesota journeyed to the spirit world on Monday, January 30th, 2023 from Sanford Hospital in Bemidji, MN. He was born to Anna (Hanson) and Edward Lussier, Sr. on November 20th, 1946 in Red Lake, MN.
Minnesota House Transportation Committee discusses Rep. Cedrick Frazier's race and ethnicity data collection proposal
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, the Minnesota House Transportation Committee heard Rep. Cedrick Fraizer’s (DFL-New Hope) bill to collect race and ethnicity data from those applying for a driver’s license. The objective of the legislation, HF 282, is to collect data from Minnesota drivers to statistically analyze incidents of racial profiling and disparities drivers from Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities encounter with law enforcement. Providing race and ethnicity data is optional for drivers’ license applications and renewals.
Report: Minnesota's greenhouse gas emissions fall 23% since 2005; state on track to meet climate goals for the first time
Today, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Department of Commerce submitted the biennial report tracking the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to the Minnesota Legislature. The report shows that between 2005 and 2020, Minnesota's GHG emissions declined by 23%. If current trends continue, Minnesota is on track to meet its goal of reducing emissions 30% by 2025.
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
State awash in surplus, schools drowning in deficits
School districts across Minnesota are drowning in deficits driven by "cross subsidies" - the cost of unfunded state and federal mandates. Within the next 10 to 12 weeks, many will begin announcing staff and program cuts for the 2023-24 school year. Sometimes a local example helps people understand the scope...
Minnesota's 2040 carbon-free energy bill poised for Walz's signature
Minnesota will require its electricity to be carbon-free by the year 2040, the state's most ambitious clean energy standard ever, under legislation that state lawmakers were close to sending to Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday. The state Senate, debating the measure Thursday night, was expected to pass the requirement that...
Here's What's Going On in Indian Country Feb. 2 - Feb. 9
This week and next, there's an abundance of storytelling, art, games and festivals happening in Indian Country. For starters, celebrated Indigenous photographer Matika Wilbur brings Project 562 - a multi-year national photography project dedicated to photographing over 562 federally recognized Tribes - to Santa Monica. Plus, Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits hosts its 12th annual Powwwow in San Fransisco. Finally, Maine's Wabanaki Nations debuts a vibrant stage production of tribal stories.
Minnesotans Urged to Play Role in Digital Equity Plan
Lack of affordable internet access, lack of an internet-enabled device, and limited digital skills aren't just an inconvenience. They hold people back from educational and employment opportunities, civic engagement, timely and affordable health care, and staying connected with friends and family. Some communities and individuals may be more likely to...
University of Minnesota graduates will walk across stage this spring after all
The University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus announced Tuesday that it will hold two large graduation ceremonies this spring and a series of smaller events that allow students to be individually recognized. After the university announced this fall that renovations at the 3M Arena at Mariucci could alter its graduation...
Warriors win in Clearbrook, 97-87
Ken Fox with the monster game finishing with 37, with Gerald KB with 24!. For the Bears, Westrum hit his 1,000th point and finished with 29, and Michael Roy had 22!!. Red Lake's JV comes back from being down 22-35 at the half and gets the big win 70-64!
